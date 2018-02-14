Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer, poster and photo for 10x10, a new thriller slated to arrive in theaters and on VOD formats April 13. While Luke Evans often plays both heroic and villainous characters alike, his Lewis character in this thriller is quite methodical, plotting his revenge for months, waiting for just the right time to strike, abducting Cathy and holding her against her will in a 10x10 soundproof room, with no way out. As you can see below, there is much more than meets the eye to both the abductor and abductee.

Lewis (Luke Evans) is an outwardly ordinary guy, but in reality he is hiding an obsession, revenge, against Cathy (Kelly Reilly). Just a few days from opening her new business, Cathy's fresh start is interrupted when she is attacked, kidnapped and locked in a room. She assumes the kidnapper wants her body or her life, but he is after something simpler... her name. As the story unravels we wonder if Cathy knows more than she is letting on, as he attempts to extract a dark secret from her past. Who's really trapped who and who needs to escape the room?

The supporting cast is lead by Noel Clarke, who also wrote the screenplay for this thriller, along with Olivia Chenery, Jason Maza, Ruby Bustamante, Jill Winternitz, Benjamin Hoetjes and Skye Lucia Degruttola. Suzi Ewing makes her feature directorial debut with 10x10, after directing short films such as Hinterland, He Said, Going Postal and Domestic. Noel Clarke may perhaps best be known as an actor, particularly for his role as Mickey Smith on Doctor Who and Thomas Harewood on Star Trek Into Darkness, but he is also an accomplished writer, penning the British trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, the latter two of which he also directed. He will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie Mute and his other writing credits include The Knot, Storage 24, Fast Girls and 4.3.2.1..

Vertical Entertainment acquired the rights to 10x10 at the American Film Market last fall, with Altitude Film Sales handling sales on behalf of the filmmakers. Altitude has already finalized distribution deals with multiple territories before American distribution was set, with the movie being distributed by VVS for Canada, Wild Bunch for Italy and France, Gaga for Japan and Ascot Elite for German-speaking Europe. Vertical has set an April 13 release date in limited theaters and on VOD, with Pantelion's Overboard remake, Fun Academy's animated movie Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero and Universal's thriller Truth or Dare.

Luke Evans is coming off quite a year in 2017, starring in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Fate of the Furious and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. He currently stars in TNT's new hit drama series The Alienist. Take a look at the new trailer, poster and photo, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment YouTube.