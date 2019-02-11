Certainly, it goes without saying that the upcoming horror movie 13 Fanboy will be a must-see movie for horror fans. It seems to be the closest we'll get to seeing another Friday the 13th movie in the near future, considering the never-ending legal battle over the franchise rights. To help fill the void, one of the stars of Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, Deborah Voorhees, is writing and directing a new slasher movie which features tons of fan favorite stars from the series.

Each new casting announcement has only made the movie more exciting, and that continues now that Voorhees has officially announced genre superstar Dee Wallace for a lead role.

Just last week, Corey Feldman was also confirmed to be joining the movie's cast. Unlike most of the other talent involved, however, Feldman will be playing an original character rather than appearing as himself. As a child actor, Feldman had forever made himself a horror movie legend by starring in such classics as The Lost Boys and Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter. Some of the other confirmed horror stars set to appear are Kane Hodder, Judie Aronson, C.J. Graham, Thom Mathews, Tracie Savage, Ron Sloan, Carol Locatell, Jennifer Banko, Vincente DiSanti, and Andrew Leighty. Haley Greenbauer also stars.

Related: Corey Feldman to Return in Friday the 13th Reunion Slasher Movie 13 Fanboy

13 Fanboy is a meta-slasher movie, taking place in "real life" with most of the cast members playing fictionalized versions of themselves. They all become potential victims of a masked murderer who thinks he or she can do it better than Jason Voorhees himself. Focusing mostly on Friday the 13th fan favorites, the killer picks off the horror legends one by one. It's a frighteningly realistic concept, as dealing with real-life stalkers is an unfortunate reality many celebrities are forced to have to face. In fact, the concept for the movie came to writer/director Deborah Voorhees after receiving a troubling phone call from a "fan," who told her he was watching her at that very moment.

Wallace has never appeared in a Friday the 13th movie, unlike most of the other horror stars attached. However, she is certainly one of the most well-known legend of the genre there has ever been. While she has a prominent role in Stephen Spielberg's E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Wallace has become a horror icon by starring in such classics as Cujo, The Howling, The Hills Have Eyes, Critters, The Frighteners, Popcorn, Rob Zombie's Halloween, and the list goes on and on. Although the killer in 13 Fanboy clearly prefers to go after Friday the 13th stars, Wallace's casting proves that the obsessed fanboy is willing to take out other popular stars of the horror genre as well.

The plan is to shoot 13 Fanboy this year, and an official release date has not yet been determined. Although most of the major parts have been cast, there still may be a few more surprise announcements in the weeks ahead. The Indiegogo campaign is still up and running for any potential donors to get in one the project's perks. You can donate and find out more information about the project over at Indiegogo.