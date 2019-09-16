Director Deborah Voorhees and the cast and crew of 13 Fanboy have been busy filming the upcoming meta-slasher movie, and the first teaser for the crowdfunded flick is now online. Inspired by creepy phone calls Voorhees had received from an anonymous fan, the movie follows a masked murderer obsessed with the Friday the 13th series. When the unknown killer starts butchering various stars from the movies, those left alive must attempt to use their experience dealing with Jason Voorhees to survive the fanboy's wrath. As a passion project from Friday the 13th stars for Friday the 13th fans, this movie helps to fill the void left from the legal battle over the rights to the series keeping another sequel from getting produced.

The new teaser released gives us our first look at many of the leading Friday the 13th cast members in action. In the clip, we get to see a reunion for Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, as Lar Park Lincoln, Jennifer Banko, and Kane Hodder are all targeted by the masked fanboy. Big fans of the series will remember Park Lincoln and Banko as the older and younger versions of final girl Tina Shepard, while Hodder of course played Jason Voorhees in the sequel for the very first time. Friday the 13th fans will also be happy to see The Final Chapter star Corey Feldman make an appearance in the clip, although unlike the other cast members, he won't be playing himself. You can watch the teaser for yourself below.

A wide variety of Friday the 13th franchise stars are confirmed to appear in 13 Fanboy, with many of them playing themselves. In addition to the names above, also set to appear are Adrienne King (Friday the 13th), Judie Aronson (The Final Chapter), C.J. Graham (Jason Lives), Tracie Savage (Part III), Ron Sloan (A New Beginning), and Never Hike Alone's Vincente DiSanti and Andrew Leighty. Famous scream queen and movie legend Dee Wallace (E.T., Cujo) also stars in a leading role, and Hayley Greenbauer also stars. Of course, every single one of these names are fair game for the psychopathic killer.

Director Deborah Voorhees is well known to fans of the Friday the 13th series. She appeared as Tina in the 1985 sequel Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, which has developed a strong cult following over the past few decades. Voorhees has since stepped behind the camera as a filmmaker for her production company Voorhees Films, later launching a successful crowdfunding campaign to bring 13 Fanboy to life. In addition to helming the movie, Voorhees will be appearing as herself in 13 Fanboy as well, reuniting with some of her fellow Friday the 13th alumni.

13 Fanboy is expected to release sometime in 2020, although an official premiere date has not yet been revealed. Anyone looking to find out more information or pre-order the movie can do so at Indiegogo. The new teaser for 13 Fanboy comes to us from Deborah Voorhees on YouTube.