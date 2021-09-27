For fans of Friday the 13th, there still seems to be no end to the legal battle as to who can make the next movie featuring the masked killer Jason Voorhees. So in the meantime, another Voorhees has stepped in to bridge the gap - Deborah Voorhees, who fans of the franchise will know played Tina in Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning. Voorhees is the director behind the new movie 13 Fanboy, which does for Friday the 13th what Wes Craven did with New Nightmare and goes meta on the franchise to bring together some of the Jason saga's best known actors as themselves, fighting for their lives against an obsessed fan who is killing them one at a time.

13 Fanboy started life as a crowdfunded project back in 2018 and after smashing its target, it was all a go on the Indiegogo project which is now ready to slash its way onto screens this Halloween. The story of the movie sees an obsessed fan hunting down the stars of the franchise, after being locked in a basement for years with nothing but a collection of Friday the 13th videos to keep him company. He wrote to the actors of the series, but received no reply and decides to take his love of the movies too far by seeking out and picking off the actresses behind the female characters of the franchise and attempts to recreate or "improve" each of their on screen deaths.

The movie emulates the original Friday the 13th movies by using only practical effects and from the trailer appears to stick to honoring the slasher format while having a bit of fun with some well known faces. Iconic horror star Dee Wallace heads up the cast, along with Corey Feldman , Lar Park Lincoln, Jennifer Banko, Andrew Leighty, Judie Aronson and Tracie Savage, as well as previous "Jason" actors CJ Graham and the legendary Kane Hodder.

According to the site, 13 Fanboy "brings your favorite Friday the 13th actors back to the big screen in an entirely new horror series about a fan, who takes his love for the series too far and targets the real-life women from the franchise to kill them like they were killed in the Friday films or "improve" their deaths. 13 Fanboy melds the slasher-style kills that Friday is famous for and the heart-pounding thrillers such as Hush and Cape Fear. We will be using all practical effects, NO CGI to honor the 80s slashers."

Let's be honest, we are not expecting this to be an Oscar contender for next year's awards, but for fans of the franchise then it sounds like a whole load of bloody fun that will certainly fit in well with the style and feel of the original Friday the 13th movies, which managed to build a legacy off small budgets and some very dubious special effects. But in the end, that was really what keeps fans coming back to the old 80s slasher movies, isn't it? 13 Fanboy will be released on October 22nd in selected theaters, at drive in events and on demand.