Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The 15:17 to Paris, the latest from director Clint Eastwood who takes a different approach to this true story adaptation. Instead of finding the right actors to play the heroes who helped thwart a real-life terror attack on a train bound for Paris, the director cast the real-life heroes themselves, with the heroic trio comprised of Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone. We'll have to wait and see if this unique approach pays off for this harrowing true story adaptation.

From Clint Eastwood comes The 15:17 to Paris, which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a highspeed railway ride. In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris-an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends' lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

Starring alongside these real-life heroes are Jenna Fischer (Hall Pass, TV's The Office), Judy Greer (War for the Planet of the Apes); Ray Corasani (TV's upcoming The Long Road Home); PJ Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street); Tony Hale (TV's Veep); and Thomas Lennon (Transformers: Age of Extinction). Paul-Mikél Williams plays the younger Anthony, Bryce Gheisar plays the younger Alek, and William Jennings plays the younger Spencer. Clint Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Dorothy Blyskal, based on the book by Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern. Eastwood also produces the film, along with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier. The film's executive producer is Bruce Berman.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes frequent collaborators Tom Stern, who served as cinematographer on 13 of Eastwood's previous films, and Deborah Hopper, who has served as Eastwood's costume designer on 17 prior films; editor Blu Murray, who most recently cut Sully, and that film's composer, Christian Jacob. Veteran art director Kevin Ishioka, whose work can be seen in Sully and in Dunkirk, serves as production designer. Production began on The 15:17 to Paris just this past July, and despite the extremely tight turnaround, the film will be ready for release in just a few months.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Malpaso production, The 15:17 to Paris. The studio has handed out a February 9, 2018 release date, putting it up against Universal's Fifty Shades Freed and Sony's Peter Rabbit. The true story adaptation will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures. Take a look at the first trailer for The 15:17 to Paris, courtesy of Warner Bros. YouTube, to see these real-life heroes in action.