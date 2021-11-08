From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana. The wagon train has begun.

Quintessential cowboy, Sam Elliott, will play Shea Brennan, a tough cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the monumental task of guiding the group from Texas to Montana, and he's not messing around. Country-singing superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett round out the cast.

"It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer," said Elliott. "I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It's all there, in 1883, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

"Yellowstone is a massive hit show with tens of millions of fans, with 1883, we are taking those fans back to the origin story, and in the process, turning the Yellowstone world into a global hit franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group. "We are thrilled to have Sam, Tim and Faith as the stars of Taylor Sheridan's new series exclusively for Paramount+ around the world."

"This is truly a dream job," said Tim McGraw. "Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it's so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Faith Hill. "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

Sheridan is excited to explore the history of the family. "What an opportunity to witness the first Duttons to come to Montana. We see them when they were homesteading. When we say the Wild West, what that really means is a West beyond the reach of the rule of law. It really is the beginning of an empire before it was an empire."

Taylor Sheridan is a busy writer.The new Paramount+ series, Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Taylor Handley, Hugh Dillion (also show creator), Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Kyle Chandler, Aidan Gillen and Hamish Allan-Headley will be headed to Paramount+ November 14. The series revolved around the McLusky family who are power brokers tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan--where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

1883 premieres December 19 on Paramount+.