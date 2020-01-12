Sam Mendes' 1917 is the box office champion this weekend. The World War I drama was easily able to end The Rise of Skywalker's box office reign. The box office success comes after some key wins at the Golden Globe Awards last weekend, including best motion picture for a drama and best director. However, the movie has also received a lot of positive word of mouth advertising, thanks to its limited run preceding the wide release. As of this writing, 1917 has earned over $60.4 million globally.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fell to the second position this weekend after bringing in $15 million. The final installment in the Skywalker Saga held the number one spot for nearly a month and is well on its way to earning over $1 billion. The sequel currently sits at $989.5 million and should reach $1 billion by next week. Jumanji: The Next Level took the third spot with $14 million. To date, the sequel has earned $632.5 million globally and will more than likely end its theatrical run with less money than the previous installment.

Like a Boss debuted at number four this weekend after taking in $10 million. The comedy stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Billy Porter, and Salma Hayek, and follows two friends who attempt to get their cosmetics company back from an industry titan. Just Mercy also earned $10 million, which was enough to take the fifth spot. The legal drama stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, and Brie Larson.

Greta Gerwig's big screen adaptation of Little Women came in at number six this weekend with $7.6 million. To date, the movie has earned $94.4 million globally, with $74 million coming directly from the domestic box office. Underwater debuted at number seven after bringing in $7 million. The science fiction horror movie has been receiving mixed reviews from critics, mainly due to a familiar storyline.

Disney's Frozen 2 fell to number eight at the box office this weekend with $5.76 million. The movie is now the studio's highest grossing animated projects of all time with $1.37 billion in ticket sales thus far. Rian Johnson's Knives Out took the eighth position with $5.7 million. The whodunnit has been a success and Johnson is reportedly already working on a follow up, which will star Daniel Craig. And finally, Spies in Disguise takes the tenth spot this weekend with $5.1 million. The animated adventure stars Will Smith and Tom Holland. You can head over to Box Office Mojo to check out the rest of this weekend's numbers.

1 1917 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3 Jumanji: The Next Level 4 Like a Boss 5 Just Mercy 6 Little Women 7 Underwater 8 Frozen 2 9 Knives Out 10 Spies in Disguise