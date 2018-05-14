Nearly a year after the release of Stephen King's 1922 on Netflix, the Mike Patton score is finally ready to be released this summer. Patton, best known for his work in bands like Faith No More, Fantomas, Mr. Bungle, and Dead Cross, reveals that he was able to flesh out the score for 1922 and add pieces that were not in the movie in the last several months. The singer and arranger also noted that the music business runs at a slower speed than the movie business, and hinted that he was a bit rushed to complete the initial score for 1922.

In a new interview with the Murmur podcast, Mike Patton calls his expanded score of Stephen King's 1922 "a musical statement," instead of just background sounds and moods. The interview also provides a preview of the song Sweetheart Bandits 2: We All Get Caught, which is the final track on the score. The song does an incredible job of setting the mood for the adaptation of Stephen King's 1922. When talking about composing the score, Patton admits that he wasn't experienced with making the 30-second motifs that director Zak Hilditch requested, but had some help from a friend, which lead to the musician wanting to flesh out those motifs and turn them into full pieces of music.

The release of 1922 serves as Mike Patton's scoring follow-up to his critically-acclaimed composition to The Place Beyond The Pines, a musical outing that critics have called the glue that holds the movie together. As for composing the scores, Patton reveals that he's a craftsman and that a lot of trial and error is involved before he gets to anything that he finds satisfying. Patton also admits that he still hasn't read Stephen King's source material, noting that he wanted to get visual cues instead.

1922 is based on Stephen King's 131-page story, telling of a man's confession of his wife's murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story's unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him. In other words, it's perfect for Mike Patton's style.

The 1922 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available for pre-orders, with the collection available digitally and physically on both CD and hardwood colored vinyl, through the Ipecac Records website. The Tracklist for 1922 is as follows, No Grave for Mama, Mea Culpa, Sweetheart Bandits, Death of a Marriage, Murder is Work, Omaha 1930, Farewell Note, This As Thieves, Cornfield - (Vertical), Mea Culpa 2, Elphis, Magnolia Hotel, We'll Send Her To Heaven, "I'd Come To Hate Her," Cornfield - (Horizontal), "Secrets Only A Dead Woman Could Know," Dead Woman's Secrets, Problem Wife, The Deed Is Done, The Conniving Man, and Sweetheart Bandits 2 "We All Get Caught." Hints of the score are sprinkled throughout the movie, but this new expanded score puts the focus on Mike Patton's unique musical talents. You can preorder Patton's expanded score of 1922, which comes out on July 20th via Ipecac Records.