Warner Bros. has announced a new 50th Anniversary Edition of the iconic 1968 classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, following the movie's limited return to theaters last month. This brand new 4K restoration of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was overseen by filmmaker and devout 2001 fan Christopher Nolan, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival before it arrived in select theaters across the country last month, with the 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray arriving October 30. Here's what Christopher Nolan had to say in a statement about this new 4K release of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

"2001 to me is the most cinematic film that has ever been made and it has been an honour and a privilege to be able to share the film with a new generation. 4K UHD allows the closest recreation of viewing the original film print in your own home. Kubrick's masterpiece was originally presented on large format film and the deeper colour palette and superior resolution comes closest to matching the original analogue presentation."

Brand new 70mm prints were struck for the first time since 2001: A Space Odyssey's initial release, using pristine printing elements that were constructed from the original camera negative. Nolan, who has long been a fan of the film and of Stanley Kubrick's work as a whole, worked alongside the Warner Bros. Pictures team throughout the process of mastering this film for 4K UHD. The 4K UHD presentation was mastered from the original 65mm camera negative, which includes a remixed and restored 5.1 DTS-HD audio track, plus the original 6-track theatrical audio mix, which has been formatted for 5.1 DTS-HD.

The 2001: A Space Odyssey 4K UHD Blu-ray will include special features such as Commentary from stars Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood, The Making of a Myth, Standing on the Shoulders of Kubrick: The Legacy of 2001, Vision of a Future Passed: The Prophecy of 2001, 2001: A Space Odyssey - A Look Behind the Future, What Is Out There?, 2001: FX and Early Conceptual Artwork, Look: Stanley Kubrick!, 11/27/66 Interview with Stanley Kubrick (Audio Only), Original Theatrical Trailer, along with collectibles such as a Premium Booklet and Art Cards. The traditional Remastered Blu-ray will only come with the feature film in hi-definition , plus Commentary from Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood.

The cast for 2001: A Space Odyssey includes Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, Daniel Richter, Leonard Rossiter, Margaret Tyzack, Robert Beatty, Sean Sullivan, Douglas Rain, Frank Miller, Bill Weston, Ed Bishop, Glenn Beck, Alan Gifford and Ann Gillis. The 2001: A Space Odyssey 4K UHD premium packaging will be available on October 30 at the suggested retail price (SRP) of $41.99, and includes the feature film in 4K resolution with HDR, a remastered Blu-ray disc with the feature film in hi-definition, a Blu-ray disc with the special features in hi-definition, and a Digital version of the feature film. Take a look at the artwork below, and stay tuned for more on this Warner Bros. home video release.