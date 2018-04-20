Open the pod bay doors Hal, because 2001: A Space Odyssey is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To honor that occasion, Warner Bros. is re-releasing the movie in theaters this summer. The movie will be presented in 70mm at select theaters around the country and the studio has just debuted a new trailer, which will either make you feel the need to see this movie again, or will make you feel as though you need to see it for the first time, if you've never taken in the experience.

This new trailer for Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi masterpiece is incredibly modern. Yet, the trailer is only using what 2001: A Space Odyssey has always had to offer. Watching a modern trailer for this movie makes it seem almost impossible to believe that it was released five decades ago. It's stunning, to say the least. But that's why Kubrick is widely considered to be one of the best to ever do it, and this is generally listed as one of his most significant contributions to cinema.

Christopher Nolan, one of the best filmmakers working today, is in large part owed thanks for this 70mm release. The Dunkirk director worked to help create a new print, which will make its debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival in May. The goal is to help recreate the experience moviegoers had when 2001: A Space Odyssey was released in 1968. This is an "unrestored" version of the movie, which means it's going to be the best possible experience for purists. Here's what Noland had to say about it.

"For the first time since the original release, this 70mm print was struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative. This is a true photochemical film recreation. There are no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. This is the unrestored film, that recreates the cinematic event that audiences experienced fifty years ago."

Stanley Kubrick's Academy Award-winning cinematic achievement is a compelling drama of man vs. machine, a stunning meld of music and motion. Kubrick, who co-wrote the screenplay with the legendary Arthur C. Clarke, first visits our prehistoric ape-ancestry past, then leaps millennia, via one of the most mind-blowing jump cuts ever, into colonized space. Ultimately, the movie whisks astronaut Bowman (Keir Dullea) into uncharted space, perhaps even into immortality.

Warner Bros. hasn't yet announced how wide of a release 2001: A Space Odyssey will be given, or for how long it's going to be playing in theaters, but the trailer makes it clear that this will be a somewhat selective engagement. So if you want to see this in theaters, and after watching this trailer there's a good chance you will, be sure to keep an eye out for a participating theater near you. Be sure to check out the new trailer for the 2001: A Space Odyssey re-release, courtesy of the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel, for yourself below.