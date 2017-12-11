Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning from the Beverly Hilton Hotel by presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone, with, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Meher Tatna, and executive vice president of television at dick clark productions, Barry Adelman. Big Little Lies leads the TV categories with six nominations, while Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water takes the top position in the film section, with seven nominations.

Seth Meyers will host the 2018 ceremony from the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. The 75th Golden Globes will air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Aside from The Shape of Water, the other nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama are Sony Pictures Classics' Call Me By Your Name, Warner Bros.' Dunkirk, 20th Century Fox's The Post and Fox Searchlight's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. For Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, the nominees are A24's The Disaster Artist, Universal Pictures' Get Out, 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman, Neon's I, Tonya and A24's Lady Bird. The decision for Get Out to compete as a comedy was slightly controversial, but it seems to have paid off.

It also seems that one of this year's most controversial moves paid off, with three nominations for Sony's All the Money in the World. After a spate of sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against star Kevin Spacey, who plays oil billionaire J. Paul Getty, director Ridley Scott decided to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer. Plummer was reportedly the director's original choice for the role, but the studio wanted a bigger star in the role, with 10 days of reshoots planned with Christopher Plummer shooting scenes with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams. The director didn't want Kevin Spacey's scandal to affect the movie's chances this awards season, and the bold gamble paid off, with Christopher Plummer getting a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor, while Michelle Williams landed a Best Actress nod and Ridley Scott was nominated in the Best Director category.

On the TV side, the five shows nominated for Best Television Series - Drama are Netflix's The Crown, HBO's Game of Thrones, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which became the first streaming program to win the Emmy for Best Drama Series, Netflix's Stranger Things and NBC's This Is Us. In Best Television Series - Comedy, the nominees are ABC's black-ish, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's Master of None, Showtime's SMILF and NBC's Will & Grace revival. The nominees for Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie include HBO's Big Little Lies, FX's Fargo, FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, USA Network's The Sinner and SundanceTV's Top of the Lake: China Girl.

The Handmaid's Tale's historic Emmy win was also made possible because Game of Thrones wasn't eligible for the Emmy's this year, since they debuted in mid-July, instead of their usual April date. The Golden Globes are often seen as a precursor to the Academy Awards, with this year's Oscar nominations slated to be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, a few weeks after the Golden Globes are handed out on Sunday, January 7. Take a look at the full list of Golden Globe nominations below, courtesy of GoldenGlobes.com

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Dunkirk (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Post (Twentieth Century Fox)

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY The Disaster Artist (A24)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

The Greatest Showman (Twentieth Century Fox)

I, Tonya (NEON)

Lady Bird (A24)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED The Boss Baby (Twentieth Century Fox)

The Breadwinner (GKIDS)

Coco (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Ferdinand (Twentieth Century Fox)

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics)

First They Killed My Father (Netflix)

In the Fade (Magnolia Pictures)

Loveless (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Square (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Toyna

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE "Home," Ferdinand, Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson, Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter

"Mighty River," Mudbound, Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

"Remember Me," Coco, Music by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"The Star," The Star, Music and Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

"This is Me," The Greatest Showman, Music and Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY black-ish (ABC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Master of None (Netflix)

SMILF (Showtime)

Will & Grace (NBC)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Sinner (USA Network)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (SundanceTV)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies