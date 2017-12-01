Every year, one needs to take the good with the bad. That's as true with movies as it is with anything else, but 2017 has actually been a pretty impressive year. Sure, some of this year's blockbusters managed to disappoint, but what year doesn't have its share of bombs? This 2017 movie moments mashup video proves that it's been a great year for movies overall, making even some of the worst movies of the year not look so bad, when used the right way.

The video is the work of YouTuber Sleepy Skunk, who puts just about every movie that made more than a dime at the box office to good use in this nearly 7-minute odyssey looking back at 2017 movies. He even makes use of some great trailer moments from movies we haven't seen released yet, like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. How could you make a movie mashup trailer without The Rock and Star Wars in it?

This mashup trailer is split into three very distinct parts. The first part leans heavy on horror, which was a massive pillar of the movie world in 2017. IT became the highest-grossing horror movie ever made this year, and the movie is featured prominently here. There's also everything from Get Out, one of the year's best movies, to A Cure For Wellness, one of the year's weirdest movies. Annabelle: Creation, Split and other horror flicks are here as well, but footage from movies like Geostorm is even made to look creepy in this section.

In the video's second part, we focus on action, action and more action. This is where the year's superhero movies, like Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Justice League and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 come to play. Other movies like Baby Driver, John Wick: Chapter Two, Kong: Skull Island and Baywatch show up here, but this section also makes use of lesser-seen gems like Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Detroit to prove just how badass 2017 movies were. The last chunk of the video leans heavily into the dramatic, which is where Logan comes into play, with the last quote of the trailer coming from Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. And of course the highest grossing movie of 2017 (so far) gets a shout out, with scenes from Beauty and the Beast also included.

"This is what life looks like. People who love each other. You still have time."

There are many moments from this year's Oscar contenders in this section, like The Greatest Showman, Darkest Hour, All The Money in the World, I, Tonya, Molly's Game and near countless others. If nothing else, this will make you want to watch a lot of the movies you may have missed in 2017. For those who want to dig a little deeper, all of the movies that were used are listed, in order of appearance, on Sleep Skunk's Tumblr. Be sure to check out the 2017 movie mashup trailer for yourself below.