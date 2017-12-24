It's been one heck of a year for the box office and though there were many bright spots, 2017 just wasn't able to pull it together and it's quite possibly because of a handful of titles on this list of the worst movies of the year according to Rotten Tomatoes. It's important to note that these are all according to the metrics over at Rotten Tomatoes and not a personal attack on movies that took a lot of work and money to get made. Some people will agree with the list and some will not, but it's safe to say that everybody thought that the Emoji Movie was going to be a lot higher on this list.

Number 20 on the list goes to Ghost in the Shell, which is holding strong as the best of the worst movies of 2017 with a 46% rating over at Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was pretty much doomed from the start with all of the "white washing" claims, no matter how cool it looked. The movie was also said to be a clunky mess. As for number 19, that honor goes to Justice League, which is holding steady with a 40%. The movie was destined to fail after behind-the-scenes turmoil left the movie in a Frankensteined mess. Coming in at number 18 is Jigsaw with 34%. The movie was highly anticipated, but just fell flat and much of the movie seemed recycled and rehashed. Monster Trucks is at number 17 with 31%. The movie is about a monster living in a dude's truck, enough said. Number 16 is Wonder Wheel with 30%, which makes it worse than the movie with a monster living in a dude's truck. The road is pretty rocky from here on out.

Number 15 is King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which is actually a tie with Wonder Wheel at 30%. Bad Moms Christmas is next at number 14 with a 28% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie seemed to disappear before anybody really even knew it was out and is never a good sign. Number 13 goes to Colin Trevorrow's Book of Henry at 21% and may have been the reason that the director got the boot from Star Wars 9. Coming at number 12 with 20% is Underworld: Blood Wars, which was seen as more of the same with a pretty weak storyline. Daddy's Home 2 is in at number 11 with an 18% rating and also left the theaters really, really fast. Maybe Hollywood isn't ready for a Mel Gibson comeback after all.

It's now time for the top ten of the worst movies of 2017 and coming in at number 10 with another 18% rating is All Eyez on Me, tied with Daddy's Home 2. The Tupac biopic saw major backlash from friends and family who knew the late rapper. Number 9 goes to another Will Ferrell comedy, The House with a 17% rating, which seems to be a pattern for a lot of Ferrell's movies that end up becoming cult favorites. Number 8 is The Dark Tower at 16%. The movie was heavily hyped, but did not deliver to fans of the Stephen King series. The Mummy reboot is next at number 7 with a 16% as well. Tom Cruise failed to show off the mummy and may have killed the Dark Universe in the process. Number 6 goes to Transformers: The Last Knight at 15%.

Top 5 time, the worst of the worst, according to Rotten Tomatoes. In a shocking twist, the Emoji Movie is not number 1, but number 5 with a 9% rating, which is truly a major surprise since the movie made its debut with a whopping 0%. Next up at number 4 is The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature which is also at 9%. However, it should at least be higher than the Emoji Movie for the title alone. Number 3 goes to Rings with an amazing 7%. The reboot failed to get to the heights of its predecessors in a big way. Coming in at number 2 is Tyler Perry's Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween with 6%, which apparently failed to bring anything new to the table. And the not so coveted spot of number on Rotten Tomatoes' list of the worst movies of 2017 is Just Getting Started with a 5% rating. Not even Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman could save that stinker. You can check out the list in its entirety over at Rotten Tomatoes.

