Hollywood is currently a big fan of making sequels and 2018 isn't going to see that trend slow down. Not in the slightest bit. Some of the biggest franchises on the planet are going to be getting new installments over the next year, with others entering into sequel territory for the first time. No matter what the case, there are plenty of sequels to look forward to over the next 12 months.

Just like in 2017, the sequels coming out in 2018 absolutely offer something for everyone. There are plenty of horror offerings, superhero showdowns and family-friendly affairs coming out throughout the entire year that makes it so you'll hardly have a weekend at the movies without a big sequel arriving. At one point in time, a sequel was something of a rare event, relatively speaking. That is no longer the case.

There are certainly plenty of very promising sequels coming in 2018, but we can't promise that they'll all be good. However, we can promise that all of these movies give moviegoers at least a reason or two to be excited. Or at the very least, make them worth having on your radar. With that, here are the 21 sequels you should be looking forward to in 2018.

Insidious: The Last Key (January 5)

The Insidious franchise started out with one of the most genuinely terrifying horror movies in recent memory from director James Wan. The series has lost its way a bit, but it looks to get back on track with some big scares in Insidious: The Last Key. The sequel sees franchise mainstay Lin Shaye back to fight the paranormal in The Further. Only this time, she's doing so in her own house to protect her own family. This sequel also features a new director for the franchise, with The Taking of Deborah Logan helmer Adam Robitel stepping in for this latest entry. Some new blood could be a very good thing, especially with Wan still on board as a producer. If you're looking to get scared early on in 2018, Insidious 4 may very well do the trick. Insidious: The Last Key is set for release on January 5.

Paddington 2 (January 12)

It may sound crazy to those who haven't seen the first Paddington, but Paddington 2 is definitely a movie you should have on your radar, if you don't already. The first movie flew very under-the-radar but wound up being a truly hidden treasure from 2015. Now, Paddington 2 looks to avoid the sequel curse with a really interesting cast that includes Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson. The sequel finds the beloved bear, once again voiced by Ben Whishaw, on the wrong side of the law and doing his best to clear his name. It also doesn't hurt that director Paul King is back for this new movie. Don't believe the hype about a movie centered on a bear in a raincoat? Paddington 2, as of this writing, has a truly impressive 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If you haven't already, now might be a good time to watch the first movie so you can prepare yourself for the sequel, which arrives in theaters on January 12.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (January 26)

At the end of the day, we're probably not going to put Maze Runner on the pantheon of great trilogies, but these haven't been bad so far, as young adult adaptations go. Granted, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials was not a step in the right direction, but the third time's a charm, as they so. That brings us to Maze Runner: The Death Cure. This is going to serve as the conclusion to the Maze Runner saga and looks like an action-packed, emotional affair. The studio had a lot of trouble getting this movie made, as star Dylan O'Brien was injured badly while filming. But he made a full recovery and, based on the action set pieces we've seen in the trailers, it looks like he's doing just fine. Will this serve as a satisfying end to the trilogy? One can hope. This could well be one of the first blockbusters worth seeing in 2018. Maze Runner: The Death Cure arrives in theaters on January 26.

Strangers: Prey at Night (March 9)

As far as home invasion horror goes, The Strangers is pretty solid. Considering the fact that the movie did quite well at the box office in 2008, it's hard to imagine it's taken this long to get a sequel. But a sequel is finally on the way in the form of Strangers: Prey at Night. The movie brings in some new blood, in the form of Christina Hendricks and Bailee Madison, who lead the new cast. Though, the killers look very much the same and are up to no good, just as horror fans would expect. Speaking of new blood, Bryan Bertino is not returning to direct Strangers: Prey at Night, but he did co-write the screenplay. Instead, it's Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) who is going to try and make this long-awaited sequel worth the wait. The footage released so far is promising. Let's hope the movie is as good as the trailer. Strangers: Prey at Night hits theaters on March 9.

Pacific Rim: Uprising (March 23)

Who doesn't enjoy watching giant monsters fighting giant robots? Pacific Rim gave audiences just that in a big way in what is, quite arguably, one of Guillermo Del Toro's best movies when it was released in 2013. It's been a few years, but Pacific Rim 2, officially titled Pacific Rim: Uprising is finally happening. There's a largely new cast for this installment, led by John Boyega, who's playing the son of Idris Elba's character, Stacker Pentecost and Scott Eastwood, who plays a fellow Jaeger pilot. There's also a bunch of new Jaegers and some brand new giant aliens for them to fight. Unfortunately, Del Toro didn't return to the director's chair for this one, but Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil) makes his blockbuster filmmaking debut with the long-awaited Pacific Rim sequel. If all goes well, this won't be the last movie in the franchise either. Pacific Rim: Uprising is set to arrive in theaters on March 23.

Super Troopers 2 (April 20)

Comedy sequels are a very tricky thing. Often times, all they do is managed to disappoint. Anchorman 2: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Zoolander 2 feel like classic examples of long-awaited sequels that just couldn't come close to capturing the magic of the original. While magic of any kind may be a lofty word for Super Troopers, it's a beloved comedy by many that is finally getting a sequel. Thanks to an incredibly successful crowdfunding campaign, Super Troopers 2 is on the way and coming in 2018. The movie hit several snags during production, but the Broken Lizard gang got back together and this time, they're bringing Rob Lowe, as well as some surprise cameos with them. Could this be one of the rare, great comedy sequels? Meow all we can do is hope. Super Troopers 2, quite appropriately, arrives in theaters on April 20.

Avengers: Infinity War (May 4)

It's all been leading to this, Marvel fans. This is what you've been waiting for ever since that first post-credits scene arrived during The Avengers. Thanos is coming to Earth and he's bringing the Infinity Gauntlet with him. He wants those Infinity Stones and he's willing to kill a lot of beings, be it of the human variety or something else entirely to do it. That, among many other things, easily makes Avengers: Infinity War one of the most, if not the single most, anticipated movie of 2018. An entire decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe filmmaking will culminate in this massive event. Buckle up, because this one is going to be nuts. Avengers: Infinity War truly kicks off the summer movie season in a big way on May 4.