Awards season kicked off tonight with the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, and we'll be updating this story all night long with all of the winners as soon as they're announced. Seth Meyers will host the 2018 ceremony from the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton, airing live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. The Shape of Water leads the Golden Globe nominees with seven nominations, with the other nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama including Sony Pictures Classics' Call Me By Your Name, Warner Bros.' Dunkirk, 20th Century Fox's The Post and Fox Searchlight's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. For Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, the nominees are A24's The Disaster Artist, Universal Pictures' Get Out, 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman, Neon's I, Tonya and A24's Lady Bird.

The decision for Get Out to compete as a comedy was slightly controversial, but it seems to have paid off. Another controversial move paid off as well with Sony's All the Money in the World landing three nominations, including one for Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey after widespread allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor. Plummer was reportedly the director's original choice for the role, but the studio wanted a bigger star in the role, with 10 days of reshoots planned with Christopher Plummer shooting scenes with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams. The director didn't want Kevin Spacey's scandal to affect the movie's chances this awards season, and the bold gamble paid off, with Christopher Plummer getting a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor, while Michelle Williams landed a Best Actress nod and Ridley Scott was nominated in the Best Director category.

Vying for for Best Television Series - Drama are Netflix's The Crown, HBO's Game of Thrones, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which became the first streaming program to win the Emmy for Best Drama Series, Netflix's Stranger Things and NBC's This Is Us. In Best Television Series - Comedy, the nominees are ABC's black-ish, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's Master of None, Showtime's SMILF and NBC's Will & Grace revival. The nominees for Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie include HBO's Big Little Lies, FX's Fargo, FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, USA Network's The Sinner and SundanceTV's Top of the Lake: China Girl.

The Handmaid's Tale's historic Emmy win was also made possible because Game of Thrones wasn't eligible for the Emmy's this year, since they debuted in mid-July, instead of their usual April date. The Golden Globes are often seen as a precursor to the Academy Awards, with this year's Oscar nominations slated to be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, a few weeks after the Golden Globes are handed out on Sunday, January 7. It's possible that the big winners announced tonight will also be announced when the Oscar nominations are announced, with this year's Oscar telecast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

It remains to be seen if Seth Meyers will be addressing the sexual misconduct epidemic that has swept through the industry over the past few months. Be sure to keep refreshing this story for all of the latest winners updated as they're announced. Take a look at the full list of Golden Globe nominations below, courtesy of GoldenGlobes.com.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Dunkirk (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Post (Twentieth Century Fox)

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Lady Bird (A24)

The Disaster Artist (A24)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

The Greatest Showman (Twentieth Century Fox)

I, Tonya (NEON)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Sinner (USA Network)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (SundanceTV)

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

SMILF (Showtime)

Will & Grace (NBC)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE In the Fade (Magnolia Pictures)

A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics)

First They Killed My Father (Netflix)

Loveless (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Square (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer, The Post

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Allison Janney, I, Toyna

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED Coco (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Boss Baby (Twentieth Century Fox)

The Breadwinner (GKIDS)

Ferdinand (Twentieth Century Fox)

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE "This is Me," The Greatest Showman, Music and Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

"Home," Ferdinand, Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson, Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter

"Mighty River," Mudbound, Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

"Remember Me," Coco, Music by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"The Star," The Star, Music and Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Thewlis, Fargo

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World