Superheroes, super villains, anti-heroes, rogue smugglers, dinosaurs, and aliens: 2018 is a genre stuffed extravaganza at the multiplex and we are here for all of it. Today, we look at the 10 most anticipated movies of 2018.

For the past couple of years, marketing technology firm Amobee puts together a list of the most anticipated movies by data mining more than 600,000 sites to see which movies people are buzzing about, ranking upcoming films by volume of engagement. Last year's list included Spider-Man: Homecoming, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and The Last Jedi, though somehow box-office bomb Baywatch snuck on there, too. This year's list is just as stuffed with superheroes and spaceships.

10. Mission Impossible - Fallout (July 27)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the sixth installment in the Tom Cruise action franchise reunites the team from Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation with writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, alongside M:I newcomers Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill, who will be sporting that famous mustache that proved a bit problematic for the Justice League reshoots.

9. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (November 2)

Fan excitement reached a fever pitch with the announcement that Fox was purchased by Disney, paving the way for Marvel's merry mutants to join the MCU. But the X-Men train had already left the station before that announcement. X-Men: Dark Phoenix continues the continuity shakeup began by First Class, Days of Future Past, and Apocalypse, attacking one of the most famous story arcs from the comic books in a fashion most likely to be better executed and received than 2006's The Last Stand.

8. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)

Chris Pratt lands in more than one place on this list, reprising his role from Jurassic World, which gathered an earth shaking $1.67 billion in 2015. Along with Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom "finds a way" to bring back fan favorite franchise star Jeff Goldblum. (We need that shirtless Funko Pop figure now.)

7. Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6)

The conclusion of 2015's Ant-Man made it abundantly clear that suiting up as the Wasp was in the cards for Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope Pym in the MCU. Picking up sometime after Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp will see its top-billed duo on a mission that will likely uncover new secrets from Hank Pym's past.

6. Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

Much has been made of the director switch-up during the making of the second standalone Star Wars film, a prequel featuring Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and the Millennium Falcon. But it's important to keep in mind that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was also a troubled production, which nevertheless earned $1 billion when it was released and was well received by both fans and critics. We here at MovieWeb are hoping things go well enough with Solo: A Star Wars Story to guarantee what we are really after: Ewan McGregor in a standalone Obi-Wan story.