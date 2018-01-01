It's a new year and that means new movies are on the way. There's a lot to look forward to in 2018, if you're a fan of going to the movies. It's pretty clear at this point that there's a little something for everyone. Big franchises, indie darlings, huge sequels, animated flicks and book adaptations, among other things, are all making their way to the theaters over the next 12 months. Now, a 2018 mashup trailer provides us with an excellent, overall look at what's coming our way.

The trailer, titled Coming Soon: 2018 arrives courtesy of YouTuber Neevon M. The trailer utilized footage from nearly 70 movies coming out this year, from trailers that have already been released. Even though the video uses so many different pieces of footage, the whole thing clocks in at a brisk 3:32. That's not much longer than your average movie trailer and is even shorter than some. So there's a lot going on in a relatively short period of time.

All of the big movies one would expect to appear in such a video are here. Avengers: Infinity War, Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2 and more represent some of the biggest sequels coming our way in 2018. There's also plenty of footage from projects like Alita: Battle Angel, Mortal Engines, Rampage, The New Mutants and Black Panther, which hope to start new franchises. Then there are the original projects like Annihilation, Isle of Dogs, Early Man and 12 Strong, for those who are feeling a bit of franchise fatigue.

It's really interesting to see all of this footage strung together in such a way. Even though many of these movies are so tonally different from one another, it looks as though many of these clips could be featured in the same, big-budget movie. At least the way it's cut together. This video really does treat 2018 like a massive, popcorn-fueled blockbuster. While many of 2018's offerings will veer away from that, those are the movies that dominate at the box office these days, so it makes sense to present the year of movies ahead in such a way.

Can all of these movies live up to the expectations being placed upon them? Which of these movies are going to disappoint? They can't all be winners, afterall. Which of them are going to be pleasantly surprising? It's a whole new world ahead, movie lovers. 2018 lies ahead of us and, hopefully, there are going to be plenty of awesome movies to come. To get hyped, be sure to check out the 2018 movie mashup trailer, courtesy of the Neevon M YouTube channel, for yourself below.