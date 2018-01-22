As per tradition, the Golden Raspberry Foundation unveiled the nominees for the 2018 Razzie Awards today, just a day before the Oscar nominations are unveiled. Leading the pack with a whopping nine nominees this year is Paramount's critical and commercial disaster Transformers: The Last Knight, which landed a whopping nine nominations, after setting franchise low marks at the box office during its run. There are a few more contenders nipping at its heels though, with Universal's The Mummy scoring eight nominations and Fifty Shades Darker landing seven nominations.

Transformers: The Last Knight, The Mummy and Fifty Shades Darker all have Razzie nominations for Worst Picture, along with Baywatch, and The Emoji Movie. Vying for Worst Actress this year is Katherine Heigl for Unforgettable, Dakota Johnson for Fifty Shades Darker, Jennifer Lawrence for mother!, Emma Watson for The Circle and the only man in the category, Tyler Perry, for his portrayal of Madea in Boo 2: A Halloween Story. The five actors vying for Worst Actor include Tom Cruise for The Mummy, Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Jamie Dornan for Fifty Shades Darker, Zac Efron for Baywatch and Mark Wahlberg for a pair of performances, Daddy's Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight.

The actors up for Worst Supporting Actor are Javier Bardem for his performances in both mother!, one of the most divisive films of 2017 which earned an F CinemaScore rating, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Russell Crowe is also nominated for playing Dr. Jekyl in The Mummy, while Josh Duhamel was nominated for returning to the Transformers franchise as Colonel William Lennox in Transformers: The Last Knight. Sir Anthony Hopkins was nominated for both Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight, while Mel Gibson was nominated again for Daddy's Home 2. This nomination comes just one year after he was given the Razzie Redeemer Award, for directing Oscar Best Picture nominee Hacksaw Ridge.

The Worst Supporting Actress nominees are Kim Basinger for Fifty Shades Darker, Sofia Boutella for The Mummy, Laura Haddock for Transformers: The Last Knight, Goldie Hawn for Snatched and Susan Sarandon for A Bad Moms Christmas. The Razzie creators got creative with their Worst Screen Combo nominees, with "Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions for Fifty Shades Darker, "Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions" for Transformers: The Last Knight, "Any Two Obnoxious Emojis" for The Emoji Movie, "Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine" for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and "Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig" for Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween.

The awards are rounded out by Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, with Baywatch, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween, Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy and Transformers: The Last Knight. The Worst Director nominees are Darren Aronofsky for mother!, Michael Bay for Transformers: The Last Knight, James Foley for Fifty Shades Darker, Alex Kurtzman for The Mummy and Anthony (Tony) Leonidis for The Emoji Movie, with Worst Screenplay going to the writers of Baywatch, The Emoji Movie, Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy and Transformers: The Last Knight. This year's Razzie Redeemer Award has not yet been announced at this time. You can head on over to Razzies.com to learn more about the Razzie Awards, and check out the nominations video below where they compare the films to toxic waste.

WORST PICTURE Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / mother!

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson / The Circle

WORST ACTOR Tom Cruise / The Mummy

Johnny Depp / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy's Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR Javier Bardem / mother! & Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson / Daddy's Home 2

Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL Baywatch

BOO 2: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR Darren Aronofsky / mother!

Michael Bay / Transformers: The Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie