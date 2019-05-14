MTV unveiled the categories and nominees for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, celebrating pop culture's biggest night with the performances, stories and moments that drove the conversation this year. Fans can begin voting immediately at vote.mtv.com, and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.

RBG, Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame lead the nominations with four apiece. New categories this year include Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment and Best Real-Life Hero. While fan favorites like Best Kiss, Best Hero, Best Villain and more remain, MTV continues to collapse the divide between film, television and streaming as well as nominating the best performances no matter screen, genre or gender.

RBG is nominated for Best Documentary, Most Meme-able Moment and the inaugural Real-Life Hero category. Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history as the first public figure to be nominated in the Best Fight category.

Related: Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart to Host 2016 MTV Movie Awards

The final season of Game of Thrones received four nominations, including Best Show for the third year in a row, Maisie Williams for Best Hero (Arya Stark), Emilia Clarke for Best Performance in a Show (Daenerys Targaryen) and Best Fight (Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers).

Last year, MTV was the first major awards show to nominate Black Panther and this year, it is the first to recognize the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame which brought in four nominations - receiving nods for Best Movie, Best Fight, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Hero (Tony Stark/Iron Man) and Josh Brolin for Best Villain (Thanos).

Host Zachary Levi also earned nominations in the Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance categories for his role as Billy Batson/Shazam in Shazam!

The "MTV Movie & TV Awards" will air Monday, June 17th at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Honorees, performers, and presenters will be announced at a later date.

NOMINEES FOR THE "2019 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS

BEST MOVIE Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us

BEST SHOW Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) - The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) - A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) - Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) - The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) - Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) - Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) - The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) - Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) - BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) - Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN Jodie Comer (Villanelle) - Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) - The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) - You

BEST KISS Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) - Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) - Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) - Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) - Venom

REALITY ROYALTY Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) - Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) - Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) - Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) - Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) - Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) - Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - To All the Boys I've Loved Before

BEST FIGHT Avengers: Endgame - Captain America vs. Thanos

- Captain America vs. Thanos Captain Marvel - Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones - Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

- Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers RBG - Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania - Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO Alex Honnold - Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby - Nanette

Roman Reigns - WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - RBG

Serena Williams - Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE Alex Wolff (Peter) - Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) - The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) - Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) - The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST Gayle King - CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon - Wild 'n Out

Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood - Ray J's Hat

RBG - The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race - Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor - Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as Executive Producer with MTV's Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf for the 2019 "MTV Movie & TV Awards." Rick Austin will also serve as Executive Producer. Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are Executives in Charge of Music. Voting is open now at MTV.com.