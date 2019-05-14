MTV unveiled the categories and nominees for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, celebrating pop culture's biggest night with the performances, stories and moments that drove the conversation this year. Fans can begin voting immediately at vote.mtv.com, and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.
RBG, Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame lead the nominations with four apiece. New categories this year include Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment and Best Real-Life Hero. While fan favorites like Best Kiss, Best Hero, Best Villain and more remain, MTV continues to collapse the divide between film, television and streaming as well as nominating the best performances no matter screen, genre or gender.
RBG is nominated for Best Documentary, Most Meme-able Moment and the inaugural Real-Life Hero category. Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history as the first public figure to be nominated in the Best Fight category.
The final season of Game of Thrones received four nominations, including Best Show for the third year in a row, Maisie Williams for Best Hero (Arya Stark), Emilia Clarke for Best Performance in a Show (Daenerys Targaryen) and Best Fight (Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers).
Last year, MTV was the first major awards show to nominate Black Panther and this year, it is the first to recognize the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame which brought in four nominations - receiving nods for Best Movie, Best Fight, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Hero (Tony Stark/Iron Man) and Josh Brolin for Best Villain (Thanos).
Host Zachary Levi also earned nominations in the Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance categories for his role as Billy Batson/Shazam in Shazam!
The "MTV Movie & TV Awards" will air Monday, June 17th at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Honorees, performers, and presenters will be announced at a later date.
NOMINEES FOR THE "2019 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS
BEST MOVIE
- Avengers: Endgame
- BlacKkKlansman
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- To All the Boys I've Loved Before
- Us
BEST SHOW
- Big Mouth
- Game of Thrones
- Riverdale
- Schitt's Creek
- The Haunting of Hill House
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) - The Hate U Give
- Lady Gaga (Ally) - A Star is Born
- Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - Us
- Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) - Bohemian Rhapsody
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) - The Handmaid's Tale
- Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) - Game of Thrones
- Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) - Jane the Virgin
- Jason Mitchell (Brandon) - The Chi
- Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
BEST HERO
- Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) - Captain Marvel
- John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) - BlacKkKlansman
- Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) - Game of Thrones
- Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - Avengers: Endgame
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - Shazam!
BEST VILLAIN
- Jodie Comer (Villanelle) - Killing Eve
- Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) - The Handmaid's Tale
- Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Endgame
- Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - Us
- Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) - You
BEST KISS
- Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) - Riverdale
- Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) - Aquaman
- Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) - Sex Education
- Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - To All the Boys I've Loved Before
- Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) - Venom
REALITY ROYALTY
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Bachelor
- The Challenge
- Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - Crazy Rich Asians
- Dan Levy (David Rose) - Schitt's Creek
- John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) - Big Mouth
- Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) - Little
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - Shazam!
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - Crazy Rich Asians
- Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) - Five Feet Apart
- Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) - Pose
- Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) - Sex Education
- Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - To All the Boys I've Loved Before
BEST FIGHT
- Avengers: Endgame - Captain America vs. Thanos
- Captain Marvel - Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
- Game of Thrones - Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
- RBG - Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
- WWE Wrestlemania - Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
BEST REAL-LIFE HERO
- Alex Honnold - Free Solo
- Hannah Gadsby - Nanette
- Roman Reigns - WWE SmackDown
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg - RBG
- Serena Williams - Being Serena
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Alex Wolff (Peter) - Hereditary
- Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) - The Curse of La Llorona
- Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) - Halloween
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box
- Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) - The Haunting of Hill House
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
- McQueen
- Minding the Gap
- RBG
- Surviving R. Kelly
BEST HOST
- Gayle King - CBS This Morning
- Nick Cannon - Wild 'n Out
- Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer
- RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
- Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
- Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - The Lilo Dance
- Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood - Ray J's Hat
- RBG - The Notorious RBG
- RuPaul's Drag Race - Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
- The Bachelor - Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as Executive Producer with MTV's Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf for the 2019 "MTV Movie & TV Awards." Rick Austin will also serve as Executive Producer. Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are Executives in Charge of Music. Voting is open now at MTV.com.