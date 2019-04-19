The summer movie season is very nearly upon us and this 2019 blockbuster movies montage trailer is the perfect way to get amped up for what's coming our way in the near future. In recent years, Hollywood has become more franchise obsessed than ever. In some ways, for certain moviegoers, that's been a very good thing. For that particular brand of movie lover, the next few months are going to (hopefully) be heavenly and this video highlights every single reason why.

This video was put together by YouTube user ANONymous and it includes every major blockbuster coming out from now till August. This includes Dark Phoenix, Avengers: Endgame, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Men In Black: International, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, The Lion King, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Detective Pikachu, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Artemis Fowl and Hobbs and Shaw. So yeah, it's a lot to process and, since MoviePass isn't what it used to be, this means a lot of us are going to be spending a lot of spare dough at the box office this summer.

Avengers: Endgame comes out next week and that more or less is going to kick off what we consider the summer blockbuster movie season. Even though summer doesn't technically start for a couple of months, studios have expanded the season for big franchise tentpole projects in order to accommodate the growing number of releases that fit such a bill. The trailer kicks off with a bit of dialogue between Black Widow and Captain America from the Avengers: Endgame trailer before cutting to a huge action montage comprised of shots from all of these various titles. It's a lot to take in all at once.

One thing this video does a good job of highlighting above all else is just how good of a year it's going to be for Disney. They have Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and technically Dark Phoenix, since the Fox merger is now complete, all coming out during this frame. At least a few of those movies have a very good shot at crossing the $1 billion mark. It's also worth pointing out that, though Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that box office goes to Sony, so that's not actually Disney money at the end of the day.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is, in some ways, the real outlier here, as it's not connected to a franchise or any pre-existing IP. Instead, this one comes from the mind of Quentin Tarantino and is positioned as one of the most anticipated summer releases of 2019. We've also got plenty of footage from Godzilla: King of the Monsters in there, which could give any of these movies a run for its money, in terms of being the most epic movie of the summer. Overall, there's a lot to look forward to and this is a nice way to highlight all of it. Be sure to check out the video from the ANONymous YouTube channel below.