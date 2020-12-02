2020: The Year From Hell mockumentary is in the works at Netflix from Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. As of now, full details on the project remain unknown, but Hugh Grant will be featured in a prominent role. While stopping short of revealing any details about the mockumentary, Grant spoke about the role he'll be playing in an interview with Vulture.

"Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020," Grant said of his next big project. "It's for Netflix, and I am a historian who's being interviewed about the year. I'm pretty repellent, actually! And you'll like my wig."

A television veteran, Brooker is probably best known for creating Black Mirror in 2011 along with writing multiple episodes over several seasons. The sci-fi anthology series is consistently met with mostly positive reviews, frequently impressing viewers with a different mind-bending story in each episode. Originally debuting on Channel 4 in the U.K., Netflix acquired the rights to the program after its first two seasons, officially moving the show to its new home on the streaming service.

In 2018, Netflix would also release a standalone, interactive Black Mirror movie with viewers able to determine the outcome of the story. Written by Brooker and directed by David Slade, the movie stars Fionn Whitehead as a programmer adapting a fantasy gamebook into a video game in the 1980s. The release managed to win two Primetime Emmy Awards, nabbing wins for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program.

The future of the Black Mirror franchise remains unclear. Back in May, Brooker suggested in an interview with Radio Times that 2020 isn't the right time to pursue something as dark as a sixth season of Black Mirror, implying that he would instead focus on developing more comedic projects. "I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those," Brooker said at the time. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant has recently been back in the public eye with his acclaimed role on The Undoing. Created by David E. Kelley, the HBO miniseries is based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known. It stars Nicole Kidman as a psychotherapist whose life begins to unravel when she suspects her husband (Grant) of being responsible for a woman's murder. It's not the kind of role Grant is typically known for portraying, but it sounds like fans will be able to see him as a bit of a goofier character when the 2020 mockumentary is released.

Netflix has not yet publicly commented on Brooker's 2020 mockumentary, so it remains unclear when the project will make it to the streaming service. For now, you can watch the first five seasons of Black Mirror on Netflix. You can also catch Grant in The Undoing, which recently concluded its run just this week, on HBO. This news comes to us from Vulture.