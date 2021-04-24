Sia and Rudy Giuliani lead the 2021 Razzie Award winners. With the Academy Awards taking place tomorrow and celebrating the best of the best in Hollywood, the Razzies had to reveal their picks for the worst in entertainment the day before. Unlike the Academy Awards, which are taking place in person this year, the Razzies took another year off, due to the pandemic. If all goes well, the annual event will be back in action next year with a live audience cheering on the worst of 2021.

Singer/songwriter Sia's Music led the pack with three 2021 Razzie Awards wins. The Worst Actress award went to Kate Hudson, Supporting Actress Maddie Ziegler, while the Worst Director honors went to Sia. The movie had good intentions, but was criticized for its portrayal of autism and for casting neurotypical actress Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal girl on the autism spectrum. While many believed that Music was going to take home Worst Picture, but that honor instead went to Absolute Proof, the movie from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that claimed a Chinese cyberattack "flipped" the 2020 election from Donald Trump in favor of President Joe Biden.

In addition to Absolute Proof taking home Worst Picture, Mike Lindell took home Worst Actor. Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani also took home the Worst Supporting Actor award, thanks to his "performance" in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Giuliani has since called the Sacha Baron Cohen movie a "complete fabrication" after his cameo in the movie quickly went viral. In addition, the former New York City Mayor received Worst Screen Combo, paired with his zipper for his run in with Baron Cohen.

Elsewhere, Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle picked up the award for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. The Dr. Dolittle remake was torn apart by viewers and critics alike upon its release. The Razzies awarded 365 Days with Worst Screenplay, while the Special Governors' award went to 2020 as "the worst calendar year ever." There was a lot of stiff competition this year, but the Razzies were able to find the cream of the crop for the worst of 2020, even including the year as a whole, which is a pretty amazing feat.

Last year, Tom Hooper's Cats swept the Razzie Awards. The movie won six awards in total including, Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden) and Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson). It also took Worst Screen Combo, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Director for Tom Hooper. The 2020 awards took a more political stance, which isn't exactly new. In 2019, Donald Trump won Worst Actor (as himself) for his role in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9. As for who will be the big winners next year, that is unclear at the moment, though some believe they already may have some nominees all lined up and ready to go. The list of winners was provided by the official Razzies website.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson - Music

Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The "My Pillow" Guy) - Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone - 365 Days

Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween

David Spade - The Wrong Missy

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As "Himself") - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask

Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island

Maggie Q - Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler - Music

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Rudy Giuliani and His Pants zipper - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent - Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" - Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band - All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" Movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan - Dolittle

Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy

Sia - Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy