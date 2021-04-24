Sia and Rudy Giuliani lead the 2021 Razzie Award winners. With the Academy Awards taking place tomorrow and celebrating the best of the best in Hollywood, the Razzies had to reveal their picks for the worst in entertainment the day before. Unlike the Academy Awards, which are taking place in person this year, the Razzies took another year off, due to the pandemic. If all goes well, the annual event will be back in action next year with a live audience cheering on the worst of 2021.
Singer/songwriter Sia's Music led the pack with three 2021 Razzie Awards wins. The Worst Actress award went to Kate Hudson, Supporting Actress Maddie Ziegler, while the Worst Director honors went to Sia. The movie had good intentions, but was criticized for its portrayal of autism and for casting neurotypical actress Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal girl on the autism spectrum. While many believed that Music was going to take home Worst Picture, but that honor instead went to Absolute Proof, the movie from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that claimed a Chinese cyberattack "flipped" the 2020 election from Donald Trump in favor of President Joe Biden.
In addition to Absolute Proof taking home Worst Picture, Mike Lindell took home Worst Actor. Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani also took home the Worst Supporting Actor award, thanks to his "performance" in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Giuliani has since called the Sacha Baron Cohen movie a "complete fabrication" after his cameo in the movie quickly went viral. In addition, the former New York City Mayor received Worst Screen Combo, paired with his zipper for his run in with Baron Cohen.
Elsewhere, Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle picked up the award for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. The Dr. Dolittle remake was torn apart by viewers and critics alike upon its release. The Razzies awarded 365 Days with Worst Screenplay, while the Special Governors' award went to 2020 as "the worst calendar year ever." There was a lot of stiff competition this year, but the Razzies were able to find the cream of the crop for the worst of 2020, even including the year as a whole, which is a pretty amazing feat.
Last year, Tom Hooper's Cats swept the Razzie Awards. The movie won six awards in total including, Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden) and Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson). It also took Worst Screen Combo, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Director for Tom Hooper. The 2020 awards took a more political stance, which isn't exactly new. In 2019, Donald Trump won Worst Actor (as himself) for his role in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9. As for who will be the big winners next year, that is unclear at the moment, though some believe they already may have some nominees all lined up and ready to go. The list of winners was provided by the official Razzies website.
Worst Picture
- 365 Days
- Absolute Proof
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Music
WORST ACTRESS
- Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches
- Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson - Music
- Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days
WORST ACTOR
- Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle
- Mike Lindell (The "My Pillow" Guy) - Absolute Proof
- Michele Morrone - 365 Days
- Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween
- David Spade - The Wrong Missy
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani (As "Himself") - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector
- Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q - Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler - Music
WORST SCREEN COMBO
- Rudy Giuliani and His Pants zipper - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent - Dolittle
- Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" - Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL
- 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
- Dolittle (Remake)
- Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")
- Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
WORST DIRECTOR
- Charles Band - All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" Movies
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days
- Stephen Gaghan - Dolittle
- Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia - Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
- 365 Days
- All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" Movies
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly Elegy
SPECIAL GOVERNORS' AWARD
- 2020 as the worst calendar year ever