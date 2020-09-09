We have a new trailer for 2067. This is the latest from Seth Larney, a visual effects artist who has branched out to directing in recent years. In this case, Larney is tackling a sci-fi epic led by Kodi Smit-McPhee (Dark Phoenix, The Road) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, The Oath). As we can see from the trailer, Larney has painted a visually impressive but bleak view of the future.

The trailer opens up by giving us a sense of the world nearly 50 years from now. Humanity is running low on oxygen. People are dying and it all seems rather dire. But then our pair of lead characters played by Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten are presented with an opportunity that might be able to save the planet. To do so, a daring mission involving time travel unfolds. Things don't go as planned and, as one might expect, traversing time has consequences.

For what is presumably a relatively low-budget movie, it looks big. It seems Seth Larney has managed to do a lot with a little here. The filmmaker explained in a statement that he aimed to make a movie that is fun but also has something to say.

"I wanted to make a movie that suggests that these questions about the human experience are important, and wrap them up in a fun, epic, sci-fi adventure, like the ones that moved me so much as a kid. The kinds of genre films that infused entertainment with big questions, ones that we take our own personal meaning from. 2067 is about the idea that even though we may not have proof that our small, selfless acts affect change in the world, that if we truly believe in ourselves and in the people around us, if we believe that it is never too late, then we can do anything."

The movie takes place in the year 2067. Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is now living on artificial oxygen. An illness caused by the synthetic oxygen is killing people and the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a message from the future. "Send Ethan Whyte," the message reads. Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, suddenly finds himself entering a terrifying new world full of unknown danger as he must fight to save the human race. Speaking further, Seth Larney had this to say.

"With everything that is happening around us in the world today, the environmental crisis, our deforestation of the planet for greed in the face of catastrophic climate change, the fear that future generations may not have the same privilege, terrifies me. I also grew up a huge fan of the classic sci-fi movies of the 70's and 80's. These character-driven epic adventures showed me that there is more out there in the universe than what I could see with just my own eyes. Stories that suggested we are part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are all connected, that the great human journey is worth sharing together."

In addition to directing, Seth Larney penned the screenplay as well. This serves as his second feature directorial effort following 2017's Tombiruo. 2067 arrives in theaters, on demand and digital on October 2 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.