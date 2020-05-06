1984, the seminal dystopian novel by English novelist George Orwell, remains one of the most iconic literary works of all time, with themes and motifs from the story destined to forever thread through both the real world and works of fiction. Well, it looks like Hollywood is going back to the well, as Mattson Tomlin, currently known for his work on Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, is now working on 2084, a new movie being developed at Paramount Pictures.

2084 is being described as a "spiritual sister" to George Orwell's 1984, which follows a man named Winston Smith as he wrestles with oppression in Oceania, a place where the Party scrutinizes human actions with ever-watchful Big Brother. Plot details on this upcoming sort-of-sequel are being tightly guarded, but one can presume that it will follow similar themes of oppression, rebellion, as well as political and societal control.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is on board as a producer, with his previous credits including the like of such blockbusters as Transformers, The Matrix, and the upcoming sci-fi action movie Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg as a schizophrenic whose hallucinations are revealed to be memories from past lives. The project is also being described as having tones similar to both Christopher Nolan's Inception and the science fiction classic, The Matrix. So, it seems they are aiming pretty high with this one.

Of course, it is too early to say for sure at this stage, but by the sounds of things 2084 will offer up a more action-oriented take on Orwell's timeless story of totalitarianism and the fight against the powers-that-be.

2084 had already generated a lot of interest from filmmakers and other assorted talents who were all eager to get involved in the project long before its pickup. This is surely a testament to Tomlin's ability as a writer and should bode well for what he has come up with. The young scribe may still be a newcomer, but with this work on The Batman, and now this, he is sure to become a sought after Hollywood commodity very fast.

In addition to this 1984 sibling, Mattson Tomlin has several other projects in the pipeline, including two comic book adaptations in Fear Agent and Memetic, with both movies being developed at Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures. Tomlin is also attached to a video game movie adaptation (often very shaky ground) with Mega Man and is currently working on an as-yet-untitled science fiction movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Netflix. Clearly, Tomlin is keeping busy, going to every effort make his name synonymous with provocative blockbuster moviemaking.

Orwell's 1984 has been adapted for the big screen in the past. Entitled Nineteen Eighty-Four, and released in 1984, the movie was written and directed by Michael Radford and stars John Hurt, Richard Burton, Suzanna Hamilton, and Cyril Cusack. The movie follows the life of Winston Smith, a low-ranking civil servant in a war-torn London ruled by Oceania, a totalitarian superstate. Smith (played by John Hurt) struggles to maintain his sanity and his grip on reality as the regime's overwhelming power and influence persecutes individualism and individual thinking on both a political and personal level.

We look forward to seeing what Tomlin has come up with for his "spiritual sister". This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.