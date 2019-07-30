We're going to have to wait a little bit longer to see Chadwick Boseman back on the big screen, as his new movie 21 Bridges has been pushed back by two full months. This project reunites Boseman, best known for his work in Marvel's Back Panther, with Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame director Joe and Anthony Russo, who serve as producers on the original thriller. Despite the starpower, the studio has decided to try a different strategy to try and make this release a successful one.

STX Entertainment is set to distribute 21 Bridges. Originally, they had set a September 27 release date. They've now decided to bump that back to November 22. On the surface, it doesn't seem to be because they think anything is wrong with the movie, which comes from director Brian Kirk. Instead, it's got to do with stiff competition and trying to find a way in which this movie can compete in the modern marketplace, which has been brutal, to say the least, for original movies in 2019. An STX Spokesperson had this to say about the move.

"We think this move is the best thing for the movie and we believe the 22nd is a great date that allows this film to play into the pre-Thanksgiving holiday, and it becomes true counterprogramming."

On its new date, 21 Bridges will open against Disney's Frozen 2. The highly-anticipated sequel is surely going to dominate that weekend. However, a cop thriller could serve as a decent bit of counterprogramming. In its old date, it would have been going up directly against DreamWorks Abominable. It also would have been coming out just a week after Rambo: Last Blood, and a week before Joker, which is looking like it could wind up being a surprise Oscar contender. No matter how good this movie is, it's caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to competition.

21 Bridges centers on an NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) who uncovers a massive conspiracy and joins a manhunt for two young cop killers that spans the entire city. As the night wears on, he soon becomes unsure of who to pursue, and if anyone is pursuing him. When the search reaches a critical point, the police force opts to take dramatic action by closing all of 21 bridges leading in and out of Manhattan to prevent the suspects from making a getaway.

Related: 21 Bridges Comic-Con Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Stars in Russo Bros. Cop Killer Thriller

The cast also includes J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Taylor Kitsch (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Keith David (Requiem for a Dream). This is the second major release that was on STX's 2019 slate that has been delayed recently. The studio also recently pushed back Dave Bautista's family-friendly comedy My Spy from its previously scheduled August release to 2020. This comes as STX is seeking funding to help get them by, following a string of failures at the box office. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.