STX Entertainment invites you and your family to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with Chadwick Boseman in the action thriller 21 Bridges. From producers Joe and Anthony Russo, the force behind the biggest movie of the year Avengers: Endgame, comes a pulse-pounding drama that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Today, STX Entertainment has released the final trailer for 21 Bridges, which finds Chadwick Boseman being pushed to the limits in a cop thriller that promises to bring some much needed excitement to the holiday landscape. The movie was directed by Brian Kirk. It will be in the theaters starting November 22.

'The only way out is through him!' Screams the tagline on the new poster for 21 Bridges, which gives us a look at Chadwick Boseman in cop mode. The man is perhaps best known for playing King T'Challa in the Marvel Universe, headlining the blockbuster breakout hit Black Panther. Now he takes over the streets of New York for a citywide manhunt.

21 Bridges follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into an intense search for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

Brian Kirk is mostly known for his TV work, having directed three episodes of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones. He has also helmed episodes of Boardwalk Empire, Dexter and Penny Dreadful. 21 Bridges marks his directorial debut, working from a screenplay by Adam Mervis and Matthew Michael Carnahan.

Also starring in the movie alongside Chadwick Boseman is an intense and powerful ensemble that includes Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, Keith David, and J.K. Simmons. An interesting bit of trivia, Both Keith David and Chadwick Boseman have played Black Panther, with Boseman debuting the character in Captain America: Civil War, and Keith David having voiced the character in Fantastic Four: The Animated Series. J.K. Simmons also recently returned to the MCU as J. Jonah Jameson after first introducing the character in the Non-MCU Spider-Man movies from director Sam Raimi. And Taylor Kitsch played the Marvel Mutant Gambit in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Though a Fox movie, it is now owned by Disney.

You can check out the final trailer for 21 Bridges direct from STX Entertainment along with the poster and a handful of stills featuring Chadwick Boseman on the hunt as NYPD detective Andre Davis.