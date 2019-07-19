Chadwick Boseman reunited with the Russo Brothers for their upcoming 21 Bridges. The Avengers: Endgame directors are producers on the project while Brian Kirk took over directing duties from a screenplay written by Adam Mervis and Matthew Michael Carnahan. This is a far cry from the world of Black Panther, but Boseman is still a badass as he hunts cop killers in New York City. The Russos debuted the latest trailer for 21 Bridges at their San Diego Comic-Con panel earlier this afternoon.

As we see in the first Comic-Con trailer, 21 Bridges follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

In order to properly prepare for 21 Bridges, Chadwick Boseman went out on patrols with real NYPD officers. This is a common practice for actors when getting ready for a police officer role, but it looks like Boseman went pretty deep into the process. He recently spoke about his preparation process and how it affected him. Boseman had this to say.

"At times it was a lot of fun hanging out with them; at other times it was horrific, some of the things you experience. One of the things they talked about a lot was how the job affects them personally - how the job takes over their entire lives, and I think that's an element of this film that we try to stay true to."

In addition to Chadwick Boseman, 21 Bridges also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David with Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons. Joe and Anthony Russo also recently talked about the upcoming movie and what viewers can expect when venturing into theaters to check it out. Joe Russo had this to say about 21 Bridges.

"The Winter Soldier is an example of how thrillers were really important to our cinematic upbringing and this one is awesome. I mean, it's intense. The action is fantastic. It's the kind of movie that they're, I feel like they're not really making a lot of anymore. It's a real throwback to a 70's thriller. It's, it feels like a Lumet movie."

21 Bridges hits theaters on September 27th, and if the latest Comic-Con trailer is any indication, it's going to be an intense ride, full of psychological twists and turns. Chadwick Boseman will soon be getting back to Wakanda and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Black Panther 2 begins shooting. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is expected to make an announcement about the highly anticipated sequel this weekend. While we wait for more news, you can check out the 21 Bridges trailer below, thanks to the STX Entertainment YouTube channel.