Netflix is taking a new initiative with its original films, planning a run of prestige pictures that are definitely awards worthy and will stay relevant on the streaming service for as long as it's around. This year, they are preparing to launch three movies with a deep eye for quality, and that all begins with director Paul Greengrass' 22 July, which is being propped up as an Oscars hopeful.

Netflix will be launching 22 July all around the world on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. It will not only hit the streaming service for all paying subscribers, but Netflix is also giving the movie a run in select theaters so that it qualifies for any Oscars and/or Golden Globes that could come its way. Today, the popular streaming service has launched the first official trailer.

In 22 July, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips, United 93) tells the true story of the aftermath of Norway's deadliest terrorist attack. On 22 July 2011, 77 people were killed when a far-right extremist detonated a car bomb in Oslo before carrying out a mass shooting at a leadership camp for teens. 22 July uses the lens of one survivor's physical and emotional journey to portray the country's path to healing and reconciliation.

Written and Directed by Paul Greengrass, 22 July is based upon the book "One of Us: The Story of an Attack in Norway - and Its Aftermath" by Åsne Seierstad. The film is produced by Scott Rudin, P.G.A., Paul Greengrass, P.G.A., Gregory Goodman, P.G.A., and Eli Bush, P.G.A., and stars Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Jonas Strand Gravli, Maria Bock, Thorbjørn Harr, Ola G. Furuseth, Seda Witt, Isak Bakli Aglen.

22 July will debut Wednesday, October 10th globally in select theaters and on Netflix. This is the first in three big movies that Netflix is bringing to theater screens this year. After 22 July has its qualifying run, Netflix will bring the anthology Western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs to select theaters on November 16. It is coming from the Coen Brothers, and actually got its start as an anthology TV series, before being cut into a feature film.

The third movie to make it to theaters before year's end is Netflix's Roma, a black and white drama from acclaimed director Alfonso Cuaron. That movie will arrive just before the Christmas holiday, making it to the big screen on December 14. These movies will be presented in just 10 to 12 theaters across the country, with big openings in New York City and Los Angeles, home to many Academy voters.

Will Netflix be able to scoop up multiple Oscars nominations this year? Looking at the first trailer for 22 July, it's quite possible. The Netflix streaming Youtube channel brings our first look at the movie, and it looks as prestigious as they come.