A Quiet Place: Part II star Cillian Murphy revealed earlier this week that he would return for a sequel to one of his earlier horror outings, 28 Days Later. Both a refreshing take on the zombie genre and a breakout role for Murphy, 28 Days Later was released way back in 2002, and while the actor acknowledges the time that has lapsed between then and now, he would still love for 28 Months Later regardless. But the question remains, will this movie ever happen? Especially considering 28 Weeks Later came out in 2007, with more than 14 years having passed.

Perhaps they should wait a few more years and just call it 28 Years Later. Regardless, the movie is not in development at this time. About moving forward with a sequel, Murphy remains optimistic though there is nothing currently on the horizon. He says, "I would never say never. I loved to make that movie. Was a long time ago. But sure [I would like to return]."

Directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later opens with Murphy's character, Jim, waking up in hospital and slowly discovering that society has broken down due to the emergence of the Rage Virus, which sends its hosts into a state of extreme, uncontrollable rage, turning them into violent monsters.

Murphy stars as one of a small band of survivors who, alongside Naomie Harris as Selena, Brendan Gleeson as Frank, and Megan Burns as Hannah must evade the infected in hopes of finding salvation. 28 Days Later received wide critical acclaim, reinvigorating the horror subgenre and introducing the fast-running zombie. With stellar performances and genuine terror, 28 Days Later is no doubt even more frightening now thanks to current circumstances.

A sequel, titled 28 Weeks Later was released in 2007 and picks up following the events of the first movie, though without the inclusion of Murphy's character. The movie depicts the efforts of NATO military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, the consequence of two young siblings breaking protocol to find their infected mother, and the resulting reintroduction of the Rage Virus to the safe zone. While not quite matching the instant classic status that is its predecessor, 28 Weeks Later still received positive reviews from critics, with fans of the franchise hoping that a threequel, 28 Months Later, would eventually come to fruition.

Back in 2018, writer Alex Garland sadly cast much doubt over the continuation of the story saying that he has much "doubt it will ever happen." With Murphy now saying he'd be on board though, could this tempt the studio, and Garland, to return to the world of Rage?

For now, Cillian Murphy has his hands full with a very different, but similarly angry terror in A Quiet Place Part II. Once again written and directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, the sequel picks up after the deadly events at home and finds the Abbott family now forced to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II has been postponed for over a year due to the ongoing global situation and is now scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 28, 2021, before becoming available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut. A Quiet Place Part II has been met with very positive reviews so far, and currently holds a rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. This comes to us from Cine Pop.