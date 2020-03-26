It has been just shy of 12 years since 28 Weeks Later arrived, serving as a sequel to Danny Boyle's beloved post-apocalyptic horror movie 28 Days Later. There has been talk for years now about a possible sequel to turn this into a trilogy. Should it ever come to fruition, Imogen Poots is interested in returning.

Imogen Poots appeared as Tammy in 28 Weeks Later and her fate was left a bit ambiguous at the end. So, depending on how the story shakes out, we could see Tammy return, now some 13 years or more into the world devastated by the quasi-zombies. There remains debate as to whether or not the 28 movies are zombie movies or not. Whatever the case, I recently had the chance to speak with Poots in honor of her new movie Vivarium. During the chat, I asked if she would be game to come back for the potential sequel. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Oh, it's such an interesting idea to think about. It's weird. I think about that movie like a first love because it was really the first foray I had into acting and obviously was lucky enough to be with Rose Byrne and Jeremy Renner. All of these incredible actors. But yeah, absolutely. I mean, the team behind that. Alex Garland and Danny Boyle. Everyone's really... Well, Danny Boyle was already Danny Boyle, but everyone has gone on to do such amazing things. I want that director Juan Carlos Fresnadillodo to do some more work. He's so exceptional. But yeah, I love that film."

28 Weeks Later picks up six months after the events witnessed in the original 2002 movie. The Rage virus has all but annihilated the population of the British Isles. However, the U.S. Army declares the danger a thing of the past, and American soldiers arrive to help restore order and work on reconstruction. As refugees return to British soil, one of them carries the virus with them and it proves to be catastrophic to the safe haven that had been established.

Both movies centered on different characters, but there is no reason we couldn't see some returning faces for the proposed third entry. When last we heard, Danny Boyle, who directed 28 Days Later and returned to produce the follow-up, was working on the sequel alongside screenwriter Alex Garland. Though, both of them are quite busy these days, so there is no telling how long it could take to bring to fruition.

There is also no word on who could end up in the director's chair, should the 28 Weeks Later sequel move forward. Perhaps Danny Boyle would return to finish what he started? Though, as Imogen Poots suggests, she might like to see Juan Carlos Fresnadillodo back behind the camera. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any updates on the possible project are made available. In the meantime, Vivarium is available on Digital on March 27 from Saban Films.