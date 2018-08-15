American History X director Tony Kaye is looking to cast an artificially intelligent robot in his upcoming comedy 2nd Born. Kaye and producer Sam Khoze are looking for a way around the use of computer generated effects in favor of a physical A.I. robot as an actor, which will be trained in different techniques. Kaye and Khoze are hoping the robot will receive Screen Actors Guild recognition. 2nd Born is the sequel to 1st Born, which is an indie comedy directed by Ali Atshani and stars Val Kilmer, Tom Berenger, Greg Grunberg, Jay Abdo, Taylor Cole, Reza Sixo Safai, William Baldwin, Denise Richards, and Robert Knepper.

Tony Kaye hopes to train the robot in many different acting techniques for 2nd Born. It isn't clear how the move will work out logistically, but Kaye is serious about this next endeavor. Details are scarce for now, but Kaye and producer Sam Khoze have a lot of work ahead of them to make sure that the robot gets the proper training. As for the cast of the first movie returning, it's believed that they will all be back to act alongside a robot, who could very well be a better actor or actress than its real-life counterparts.

Tony Kaye is probably best-known for directing American History X. The movie was controversial at the time of its release in 1998, and Kaye actually requested to have his name taken off of the project due to issues while compiling the final cut of the film. Kaye's career has also included a combination of music videos for artists like Johnny Cash and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The idea of bringing an artificially trained robot into the acting world is an innovative idea. However, it will be very interesting to see if the idea is embraced when 2nd Born hits theaters. Will a robot have a chance at winning a Golden Globe or Academy Award for best actor? That could very well be the case in the near future if this idea actually works. Tony Kaye may be the first in a long line of directors who decide to ditch the egos of human actors and actresses to work with robots who will be trained not to argue.

We could very well end up seeing the robot uprising in the entertainment industry. Soon, there will be controversy over humans taking over robotic roles like Scarlett Johansson's voice in Her or Alicia Vikander in Ex Machina. It's unclear when 2nd Born will be hitting theaters, but people are going to want to keep an eye out for the upcoming movie to check out a robot in its first real role. Tony Kaye's innovative idea was first divulged over at Deadline. Hopefully a real reboot of Short Circuit is in the works after this intriguing news.