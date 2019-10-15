The macabre horror flick 3 from Hell is now available on Blu-ray, and some Wal-Mart stores are carrying an exclusive "limited edition gift set" version of the movie. Just last month, the gritty sequel from director Rob Zombie premiered in theaters for a special three-day run courtesy of Fathom Events. One month later, the movie is now available on home video, and better yet, the special set from Wal-Mart includes the T-shirt worn in the Foxy character's mugshot photo. As a reminder, the shirt shown in 3 from Hell boasts the simple yet humorous phrase, "DISCO SUCKS."

3 from Hell stars Bill Moseley and Sheri Moon Zombie reprising their roles from previous Zombie movies as Otis Driftwood and Baby Firefly. The sequel also introduces Richard Brake as another member of the family, Winslow "Foxy" Coltrane. Zombie fans have certainly come to expect plenty of violence from the horror filmmaker, though 3 from Hell might be the most disturbing work from him yet. After Foxy assists his family members with escaping from prison, the three embark on another mass murder spree, leaving many more dead bodies in their wake. The movie also features many other familiar faces, including Danny Trejo, Dee Wallace, Daniel Roebuck, Clint Howard, Bill Oberst Jr., and Emilio Rivera.

Sadly, 3 from Hell also marks one of the very last performances of the legendary actor Sid Haig. In recent years, Haig had become well-known in the horror community for playing the evil clown Captain Spaulding in some of Zombie's movies. He does reprise the role in 3 from Hell, though his poor health limited his involvement to a very brief scene. Following a nasty fall and subsequent hospitalization and infection, Haig died on Sept. 21, just days after the release of 3 from Hell in theaters. His official cause of death has since been reported as heart and lung failure, and the beloved actor is very badly missed.

Before 3 from Hell, Zombie had first introduced the Firefly family members in his debut movie House of 1000 Corpses. Released in 2003, the movie instantly established a place for Zombie as a horror filmmaker. Its success brought about the 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects, depicting Captain Spaulding, Otis, and Baby carrying out a heinous string of murders on random victims. Zombie has since worked on a variety of other movies in the genre, but these two seem to have been his most appreciated work by horror fans. It seemed for many years that a sequel would be impossible given the ending of The Devil's Rejects, but to appease his fans, Zombie found a way to develop a new movie which continues the Fireflys' story.

Rob Zombie's 3 from Hell is now available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. Some of the other special features include an audio commentary from Zombie and a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the sequel. If you want the Foxy shirt in particular, check with your local Wal-Mart. You can also order the cheaper shirtless version at Walmart.com.