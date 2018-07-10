Rob Zombie has been methodically rolling out character posters for his Devil's Rejects sequel 3 from Hell. It seems like forever ago that we saw Bill Moseley as Otis Driftwood gleefully flipping us off, which was followed by Danny Trejo's return as Rondo. Now, we finally get a look at Sid Haig, who is back to reprise his role as the iconic clown gone clean Captain Spaulding.

Ol' Spaulding looks like he's literally been through Hell, as though someone dug him directly out of his grave. 3 From Hell wrapped shooting back in April, but Rob Zombie is in no rush to get through post-production, as he has tour commitments that come first. The sequel is expected to arrive sometime in 2019. Perhaps it will show up on theater screens in time for Halloween.

The Firefly family is literally arriving from Hell in this next Rob Zombie movie. When we last saw Baby, Otis and Spaulding, they were driving directly into the line of fire with no chance of escape or survival. Now, this trio is back in police custody.

There will be 5 character posters in this unique set, which Zombie has been sharing on Instagram. Missing is Rob's real-life wife Sheri Moon Zombie, who returns to reprise her iconic role as Vera-Ellen "Baby" Firefly. The last poster is set to feature Jeff Daniel Phillips as Warden Virgil Dallas Harper.

Rob Zombie has rounded up some other great genre icons for his cast, including Clint Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Richard Brake (Batman Begins), Dee Wallace (The Howling) and Austin Stoker (Assault on Precinct 13). 3 From Hell is the third film in the House of 1000 Corpses trilogy. Baby, Otis and Spaulding have appeared in all three movies. At this time, the movie doesn't have a proper release date. Star Bill Moseley is extremely happy with what's been shot. He had this to say about his impending sequel shortly after he wrapped filming.

"Exhausted but happy, Rob Zombie masterpiece, 3 from Hell, in the proverbial can (nowadays I guess it's in the hard drive). Great time last night, got all the shots we needed before we picture wrapped on the Valuzat movie ranch in dear old Santa Clarita, and now the trucks are packed and rolling, the actors all changed out of their wardrobe & makeup and off to new adventures, the sun's up and I'm heading down the highway, my spirit animals, the Doobie Brothers, filling my head and heart with enough rhythm and cheer to get me back home to Los Angeles. It'll probably hit me in a day or two what we did, the enormity, the intensity, but meanwhile, I'm going to eat a lot, sleep a lot, brush em like crazy (Beach Boys lyric). One thing I can say, when this movie comes out, your guys's mindsies are gonna be big time blown! Thanks for your thoughts & prayers (haha), Otis D"

You can take a look at Captain Spaulding's exhausting looking return in the below character poster, along with Otis and Rondo. These come directly from Rob Zombie's official Instagram.