Ahead of next week's three-day 3 from Hell theatrical event, a new sneak peek of the movie has been released with Sid Haig front and center. As Captain Spaulding, Haig reprises the role he's previously portrayed in director Rob Zombie's previous movies House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. Because of his many murders committed along with his sadistic family members, Spaulding is revealed to now be sitting on death row, scheduled to be executed by the state. The Captain is more vulnerable than ever before as he sits shackled in chains, and yet, Spaulding is still just as creepy as he's always been.

In the clip, a journalist sits with Captain Spaulding in an attempt to dive into the mind of the psychopathic killer. "You dressed as a clown, but behind that colorful facade of joy lurks something much darker," the man tells Spaulding. "Who is the real Captain Spaulding?" he adds. This sends the murderous madman on a verbal tirade against the journalist, with Spaulding declaring, "I'm just a clown dancing for the f*cking man!" He oddly enough follows it up with a macabre joke about the difference between a dead squirrel in the road and a dead clown in the road. Of course, the difference is that there are skid marks in front of the squirrel. You can watch the clip for yourself below.

Unfortunately, Sid Haig's health appears to be in jeopardy, as the actor was recently reported to be moved into the ICU at the hospital following an accident. Details on the extent of his injuries aren't clear, but Haig's wife has been asking for prayers from Haig's fans. There have since been no updates as to Haig's current condition, but the actor's fans and colleagues are certainly all hoping for the best. There has been a large outpouring of support from the horror community since the news broke, which goes to show just how loved Haig is as a fan favorite of the genre.

As the third installment of a trilogy, 3 from Hell continues the events of House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. Also reprising their roles for the movie as Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby and Bill Moseley as Otis to round out the Firefly clan. Although it appeared the trio died in a flurry of gunfire during a shootout with police at the end of the previous movie, 3 from Hell reveals they have in fact survived and are now facing the legal consequences of their crimes. Of course, there's just no containing the Fireflys, and they wind up breaking free to continue their horrific mass murder spree.

3 from Hell will be screening in select theaters from Sept. 16-18, courtesy of Fathom Events. Each of the three nights will consist of their own special attractions, such as exclusive footage and limited edition posters. Needless to say, for every fan of both Haig and Zombie, the 3 from Hell premiere is a must-see event. The sneak peek video of Haig in 3 from Hell comes to us from ScreenRant on YouTube.