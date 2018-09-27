Fans of Rob Zombie movies are especially excited for his next horror movie, Three from Hell. It serves as a sequel to Zombie's previous films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, which are considered by many to be his greatest works. As it stands, the film has already been shot in its entirety, with the editing process currently on hold until Zombie finishes his tour on the road. It will be released sometime in 2019, with an official date yet to be determined.

Full details of the plot aren't clear, though Zombie has given fans an idea of what to expect with some first look images. It features the return of the three cold-blooded killers that make up the Firefly family, previously thought to be killed off in the end of The Devil's Rejects. This consists of Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Baby (Sheri Moon-Zombie), and Otis (Bill Moseley). Apparently, the trio has survived the hailstorm of bullets which befell them, and have since been placed on trial for their heinous crimes.

Given the nature of Zombie's movies, we can presume the deadly three will escape from custody, leaving a pile of bodies in their wake. The truth is, it just wouldn't feel like a real follow-up if this film isn't even bloodier than its prequels. That idea seems to be confirmed by star Bill Moseley, who is promising that the film is coming with a high body count. In a recent interview, the man who plays Otis is giving fans an idea of just how much blood and gore to expect in the movie.

"It's chockablock with gratuitous violence [laughs], which is great, because lately there have been a lot of good horror movies that just don't have a lot of that. I mean, the violence is skillful, it's effective, but it's not gratuitous, and that's what I think the fans are missing. I think we just want a lot of violence for violence's sake-decapitations, shotguns to the face, just general ass-kickin' stuff that we're not really getting much of these day."

The message conveyed here is that if you're expecting a horror film with a deeply written plot, you're not going to find that here. It's the over-the-top blood and gore that is the selling point for the return of the Firefly family, and Moseley is fully embracing it. Those who've enjoyed Zombie's prior films are likely to do the same, as we wouldn't expect anything less from the controversial filmmaker.

As Zombie gets into the editing process, we should be able to find out more info with new sneak peek images and footage. We're probably still a little ways off from an official trailer, but, for now, it's good to know Three from Hell will be just as horrific as we've come to expect from Rob Zombie. Watch for the film to release sometime in 2019. Bill Moseley's comments were originally printed in Rue Morgue.