Reviews have been mixed, but 3 from Hell has proven itself to be a big box office hit. The movie only played for a limited three night run earlier this month. And it grossed nearly $2 million. Now, it will return for yet another night of sheer terror as Rob Zombie brings the infamous Firefly Family back to the big screen. But you better not miss out this time around.

Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell will return for a fourth showing due to its Box Office success and fan demand. The movie has grossed a surprising $1.92 million during its three-day event through Fathom Events. The film drew nearly 122,000 attendees and performed in the top five at the box office each night with the highest per-screen-average on its first night over several popular releases.

On Monday, September 16, 3 From Hell performed third at the box office just behind IT: Chapter 2, doubling the grosses of Goldfinch on nearly a quarter of the screens. On Tuesday, September 17, the Rob Zombie thriller performed fifth at the box office with third highest PSA just behind Hustlers. Then on Wednesday, September 18, playing as a double bill with The Devil's Rejects, the horror hit performed third at the box office with second highest PSA.

Each screening had sold out locations nationwide as well as strong same day ticket purchases driven by an innovative marketing campaign and positive word-of-mouth. Due to the box office success and continued fan demand, 3 From Hell will screen a fourth and FINAL time on October 14, just in time for Halloween. The event will include a special video introduction from Rob Zombie and brand-new commemorative poster (while supplies last).

Fathom Events and Saban Films will put on this can't-miss opportunity starting Monday, October 14 at 7:00pm local time. Tickets for 3 From Hell can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Ticketing will be set up on a rolling basis starting the week of September 23. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in 500-700 movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

In 3 From Hell, crazed killers Baby Firefly, Captain Spaulding and Otis Driftwood unleash bloody mayhem after escaping from prison. This is the third film in Rob Zombie's Firefly trilogy, which began in 2003 with House of a 1000 Corpses and continued on in 2005 with The Devil's Rejects. At this time, Rob Zombie has not yet announced his next follow-up movie.