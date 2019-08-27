It's been a long road leading up to 3 from Hell. We got wind that Rob Zombie was directing this sequel to House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects last year. He then took a filmmaking hiatus to go on tour with White Zombie, before heading into the editing bay to finish off post-production. The movie is finally ready to go and will be in theaters this September. Today, Lionsgate has unleashed a murderous new poster and several blood-soaked images featuring the cast.

Rob Zombie both wrote and directed 3 From Hell reviving characters he created, only to kill them all off at the end of the Devil's Rejects, which hit theaters way back in 2005. It's been over a decade since we last saw the Firefly family getting up to some bad business. This new batch of images gives us a great sneak peak at the carnage we can expect.

Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera with Danny Trejo and Sid Haig star in the horror thriller, which is officially 122 minutes long. That's two hours and two minutes of gore galore. Lionsgate has provided an official synopsis, but it really doesn't tell us too much about what we can expect.

"First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil's Rejects. Now, from writer/director Rob Zombie comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in history... 3 From Hell."

3 From Hell has officially been rated-R. The reasons given by the MPAA include strong sadistic violence, language throughout, sexual content, graphic nudity, and drug use. The movie is so gnarly that it is only coming to theaters for 3 nights staring this September. Lionsgate President of Worldwide Home Entertainment Ron Schwartz offered this about the pioneering release strategy that allows fans to witness the mayhem on the big screen, where it belongs.

"We are excited to collaborate again with Rob Zombie. With House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, Rob Zombie delivered thrills and high doses of gore to genre fans. We look forward to bringing this next chapter to screens with Saban Films and Fathom."

The movie will premier on September 16, with screenings being held throughout that weekend on the 17th and 18th as well. Each screening will be accompanied by different bonus content created by Rob Zombie, who will be doing a special video introduction for the big premiere night. The first 50 fans in attendance will also be getting a special limited edition poster. The screening on the 17th will include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie. And those who hold out until the 18th will get a special double feature of The Devil's Rejects and 3 From Hell. That tastes better than a bargain, for sure.

As for what we're seeing in the images, photo one features Bill Moseley as Otis Firefly, with photo two giving us a look at Dee Wallace as Greta and Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby Firefly. The next image shows off Baby basically being the ghoul of our dreams. Richard Brake as Winslow Foxworth Coltrane is shown off in the fourth image. We then get a good look at Jeff Daniel Phillips as Warden Virgil Dallas Harper in photo five.

The sixth photo has Director Rob Zombie on the set of his latest horror masterpiece. That is followed by a look at Richard Brake, Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley all gathered with their director. The eighth image shows Bill Moseley as Otis Firefly, Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby Firefly and Richard Brake as Winslow Foxworth Coltrane on the set of the new horror film. The last two images are given over to the trio of Baby, Winslow and Otis in all their glory. Then, very last we have a brand new poster that teases all the murder, madness and mayhem we can handle. Though, looking at all the images, we can't help but wonder, where is Captain Spaulding? This latest sneak peek comes direct from Lionsgate.