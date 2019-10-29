Rob Zombie's 3 from Hell has found its exclusive streaming home, as the ultra-violent horror flick is heading to Shudder early next year. After a long period of anticipation, the movie finally made its way into theaters last month with its home video release hitting store shelves in October. Those waiting to stream the movie will be able to do so in February 2020, as Shudder has confirmed its deal with Lionsgate to bring 3 from Hell to the popular horror streaming service.

"After more than 10 years, Rob Zombie has delivered," says Shudder GM Craig Engler. He adds, "3 from Hell has the grit, blood and bite we'd expect from a highly anticipated sequel to the crucial Devil's Rejects. As we were with Zombie's 31, Shudder is thrilled to shock and shake our members with the return of the Fireflies."

3 from Hell is the third installment of a trilogy, following up Zombie's debut movie House of 1000 Corpses and its sequel The Devil's Rejects. At the end of the prior movie, it appeared Otis Driftwood, Baby Firefly, and Captain Spaulding had all perished in a hail of gunfire, putting an end to their brutal string of murders. 3 from Hell brings back Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Sid Haig as the murderous trio by revealing the three had all miraculously survived their many gunshot wounds. Unfortunately for everyone else, this kind of evil cannot be contained, and it's not long before the Fireflys are killing indiscriminately once again.

Due to his health, Haig's involvement in 3 from Hell had to be limited to a single scene in the beginning of the movie. Sadly, the actor would pass away just last month, days after 3 from Hell had its theatrical premiere. Stepping in to replace Captain Spaulding for the next killing spree from the Firefly family is Winslow "Foxy" Coltrane, played by 31 star Richard Brake. While Haig's overall presence in the movie is very badly missed, Brake contributes to the new story well in his own macabre and sickening ways. Also appearing in the movie opposite the murderous trio are various recognizable stars such as Dee Wallace, Danny Trejo, Daniel Roebuck, Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Pancho Moler.

Courtesy of Fathom Events, 3 from Hell went to theaters for a special three-day event in September, complete with exclusives for each of the showings. Because of its success, a fourth theatrical date was added for October to give more fans a chance to catch the sequel on the big screen. The movie is turning out to be a hot seller on home video as well, following its release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD earlier this month. Wal-Mart's exclusive version of the movie comes complete with Foxy's "Disco Sucks" T-shirt shown in the character's mugshot photo, and if you're lucky, you may still be able to find one of these sets in a store local to you.

3 from Hell will arrive on Shudder in February 2020. If you're unwilling to wait to stream it, you can buy the home video version of the slasher sequel anytime. Because it features everything we've come to expect from Rob Zombie by this point in his career, fans of the horror director will definitely need to check this one out in one way or another. This news comes from Shudder.