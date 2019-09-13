3 from Hell star Sid Haig is on the mend following an accident suffered last week, according to an update about his health posted by the actor's wife Suzie on Instagram. Several days ago, Suzie had posted on Haig's official Instagram account that he had been moved into the ICU at the hospital after having an accident.

The exact details of the accident and Haig's current health status weren't made clear, though Suzie was asking fans to pray for his recovery. Fans across the world and colleagues of Sid Haig prayed and sent their well wishes for his recovery, and now Suzie has updated fans as to what's been happening in a new Instagram post.

"Hello everyone, I know it's taken a while, but here's the quick and dirty. Sid took a nasty spill early last week and went to the ER to make sure everything was ok. It was, but they kept him for a bit for observation. Late last Thursday night he vomited in his sleep. Because he was asleep, the vomit went into his lungs (aspiration). Fortunately, since they were monitoring him, the alarm went off and they were able to get the vomit out and an air tube with suction in. They suctioned his lungs for a couple days and everything came out so they were able to remove the air tube/suction. He's been breathing well for several days now but they still have to monitor for infection to be safe, since the bacteria in the human gut can set up an infection in the lungs when this happens, and are giving him IV antibiotics to protect him. His colour is great (nice and pink), and his vitals are excellent, so while he's not allowed to eat or drink fully just yet, they've started letting him have a tiny bit of juice and water. He kept asking me to just give him the full cup of juice and got quite cranky when I said I couldn't yet, so that's a HUGE improvement. Sid being hungry and thirsty + Sid being cranky and fight-y = Sid getting BETTER."

Sid Haig's wife went onto further explain the situation and that the cult icon was improving.

"Today went great and he is continuing to improve. I apologize for my cryptic post Thursday night/early Friday morning, but what can I say - I was freaking out! What wife wouldn't? And shit got real heavy for a minute there, but he bounced back like a champ! So I am making this update now because I finally feel comfortable & calm enough to let you all know he's fighting like a true warrior and he is WINNING the fight!!! Thank you all for your prayers and caring and kindness, and thank you to [Bill Moseley] for his supportive posts. They are most appreciated by all of us here at Camp Haig. Love and gratitude, and a whole lot of respect, to all of you. Thank you so much for sending your energy to my sweet baby. Love really does conquer all."

Some fans had been fearing the worst while awaiting word on Haig's condition, with no new information to go on. Haig collaborator Rob Zombie had posted on social media many people were asking him about the situation, but he knew nothing more than what had been reported by the press. "I am hoping for some good news just like the rest of you," the filmmaker wrote. 3 from Hell co-star Bill Moseley had been very supportive on social media, writing, "I can only wish him and wife Suzie the best and let them know I'm there for them if/when they need me." The outpouring of support we've seen from Haig's fans and friends goes to show just how loved and appreciated the legendary actor is.

This is definitely good news heading into the weekend, as the premiere of Rob Zombie's 3 from Hell is now just days away. In the long-awaited sequel, Haig will again reprise the role of Captain Spaulding, a part previously portrayed in House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. A previously released clip for the movie provides a sneak peek at Haig as Captain Spaulding, though the character is sans clown makeup as he's shackled on death row. Still, even in this confined setting, this is very much the sinister Spaulding we know best from the previous installments of the franchise, and it's impossible not to get excited for 3 from Hell when watching the video.

3 from Hell is showing as part of a three day theatrical event, courtesy of Fathom Events. From Sept. 16-18, the movie will show in select theaters, with different exclusives provided to ticket holders on each night. On the first night, exclusive posters will be given away to the first 50 ticket holders to arrive at the theater. The second showing will also screen a behind-the-scenes featurette, with the third night showing 3 from Hell after The Devil's Rejects as a double feature.

It's great to see Haig on the fast track to recovery, and hopefully he'll be out of the hospital and back home soon. In the meantime, fans of his can appreciate his return as Captain Spaulding when 3 from Hell plays in theaters next week. This information comes to us from Sid Haig on Instagram.