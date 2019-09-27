The fear goes deeper in this thrilling, must-see underwater sequel when 47 Meters Down: Uncaged arrives on Digital 4K Ultra HD October 29 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand November 12 from global content leader Lionsgate. Starring Sophie Nélisse (The Great Gilly Hopkins), Corinne Foxx (TV's Beat Shazam), Brianne Tju (TV's Light as a Feather, iZombie), Sistine Rose Stallone (TV's "Entertainment Tonight"), Khylin Rhambo (TV's Teen Wolf, Ender's Game), Nia Long (TV's Empire, Are We There Yet?), Brec Bassinger (TV's Bella and the Bulldogs), and John Corbett (The Silence), the terrifying, claustrophobic film has everything you could want from a killer shark movie.

Directed by Johannes Roberts and written by Roberts and Ernest Riera, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged follows the diving adventure of four teenage girls exploring a submerged Mayan city. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hell.

Take home 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and immerse yourself in the underwater world with exclusive special features, including audio commentary with writer-director Johannes Roberts, producer James Harris, and writer Ernest Riera; as well as the "Diving Deeper: Uncaging 47 Meters Down" featurette. The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged Blu-ray / DVD special features:

• Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Johannes Roberts, Producer James Harris, and Writer Ernest Riera

• Diving Deeper: Uncaging 47 Meters Down