Looks like casting for director Johannes Roberts' follow-up to his surprise-hit killer shark flick 47 Meters Down is really heating up. Not only that but today we have word that 47 Meters Down 2 has snagged an official release date. But we'll get to that in a bit.

First off, let's talk about this cast, which now includes Corinne Foxx and Sistine Rose Stallone. For those keeping score at home, Corinne Foxx is the daughter of Jamie Foxx, and Sistine Stallone is the spawn of none other than Mr. Sylvester Stallone. Both will be making their screen debuts in the upcoming flick. Pretty cool, huh?

On top of Foxx and Stallone, 47 Meters Down - Uncaged (yes, that really is, for some God forsaken reason, the new movie's title) the sequel will also boast a cast which includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), John Corbett (Sex And The City), Nia Long (Empire), Brianne Tju (Scream TV series), Davi Santos (Polaroid) and Khylin Rhambo (Teen Wolf). James Harris, Mark Lane and Robert Jones of The Fyzz are producing with Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, and Jennifer Lucas executive producing.

The film will tell the tale of, "four teens diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean."

"The sequel 47 Meters Down - Uncaged is well-positioned to be a big summer event movie," said Byron Allen, CEO of Entertainment Studios. "The shark-filled psychological horror/thriller will once again have moviegoers overwhelmed and on the edge of their seats being terrorized by the world's greatest predators!"

I'm scared of sharks. True story. I'm not going to lie to you guys here. But that said, I wasn't the world's biggest fan of the original film. But all the same, I have to say that this new movie's premise, involving cave divers vs sharks, sounds like a horrific blast. Kinda like Steven Spielberg's Jaws meets Neil Marshall's The Descent. And what could be better than that? Bring it on.

The original 47 Meters Down was written by Johannes Roberts and Ernest Riera and directed by Roberts (The Strangers: Prey at Night). It followed Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as, "young sisters Kate and Lisa who travel to Mexico for a vacation filled with sun, fun, and adventure. Lisa needs some extra persuasion when Kate suggests that they go diving in shark-infested waters. Safe in their protective cage, the thrill-seeking siblings come face to face with a group of majestic great whites. Their worst fears soon become a reality when the cage breaks away from their boat, sending them plummeting to the ocean floor with a dwindling supply of oxygen."

Principal photography on 47 Meters Down - Uncaged is currently underway in the Dominican Republic. Byron Allen's ESMP will eventually release the movie in a whopping 3,500+ U.S. screens come June 28, 2019. Let's all just pray the powers that be decide to change that title before the movie swims into your local multiplex. And speaking of which, what was wrong with 48 Meters Down? Shrugs. Thanks to Deadline for the heads up!