The 47 Meters Down: Uncaged final trailer has arrived and it will leave you gasping for air. While the first installment was a tough movie to make, director Johannes Roberts decided to step things up for the sequel and things look like they were a lot harder to shoot this time around. The sequel finds four young women having fun and diving in underwater caves, which is a whole other fear for some viewers, but things go haywire from there.

Sistine Rose Stallone, Corinne Foxx, Sophie Nélisse, and Brianne Tju set off on a diving adventure that quickly turns into a fight for their lives in the new trailer for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures' 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The breath-snatching trailer teases a story about an ambitious day in the sun gone horribly wrong. The four teen girls dive in a ruined underwater city and quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping fear when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

Related: 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter Trailer Dives Into Shark Infested Waters

2017's 47 Meters Down was a box office success, earning $61 million off of a $5 million budget, so a sequel was inevitable. The 47 Meters Down: Uncaged final trailer gives hints of the story while teasing that not all four of the women will make it out of this one alive. There are hungry sharks everywhere and we are seeing something that makes the first installment look tame, which is hard to do. The lost underwater city is creepy enough on its own, but throwing in some hungry sharks and a maze goes a long way in revving up the survival horror aspect.

Many are wondering if 47 Meters Down: Uncaged will be able to live up to its predecessor and that remains to be seen. However, if the trailer is any indication, Johannes Roberts is on the right track. Principal photography for the sequel took place in the Dominican Republic, Pinewood Studios, Dominican Republic, The Underwater Studio in Basildon, and Pinewood Studios, UK, from December 2018 to February 2019. Hopefully there will be some behind-the-scene featurettes when the movie is released digitally to see how they built the underwater caverns.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged was written by Johannes Roberts and Ernest Riera. Sistine Rose Stallone, Brec Bassinger, John Corbett, Nia Long, Corinne Foxx, Sophie Nélisse, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, and Khylin Rhambo star in the highly anticipated sequel. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures' originally planned on having the movie out at the end of June, but decided against it in order to avoid competition with Annabelle Comes Home. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged will hit theaters on August 16th and you can watch the final trailer below, thanks to the Entertainment Studios' YouTube channel.