New York Times bestselling author and former WWE star AJ Mendez will be teaming up with Lucifer star Aimee Garcia to write the script for the upcoming sequel to the 2013 fantasy action movie, 47 Ronin. They join Mulan actor Ron Yuan, who is set to direct the 47 Ronin 2 project for Universal 1440 Entertainment, with earlier reports stating that the movie will be distributed by Netflix.

"AJ and I are excited to write a diverse and inclusive action film," said Aimee Garcia. "Director Ron Yuan's vision to blend martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action was inspiring and we'd like to thank the team at 1440 for being so supportive."

"As creators of color, we're honored to be part of a modern, multicultural story with powerful female leads," said A.J. Lee.

Garcia currently stars on Netflix's Lucifer as LAPD forensic scientist, Ella Lopez, and will reprise the role in new episodes which are due to drop onto the platform on May 28. Garcia is also due to star in Marvel's upcoming animated series, M.O.D.O.K. alongside Patton Oswalt.

Mendez meanwhile made The New York Times Best Seller list with her 2017 autobiography Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules. Her pilot script, Home, landed on The Black List's inaugural Latinx TV List in 2020, with both her and Garcia co-authoring the comic book series Glow, which is based on the Netflix property of the same name. The pair have also worked on Dungeons and Dragons for IDW Publishing, as well as Wonder Woman for DC Comics which is scheduled to be released in July.

The talented duo recently launched Scrappy Heart Productions, with the aim to create diverse stories with universal themes across all media. They are currently working on adapting Mendez's bestselling memoir, Crazy Is My Superpower.

As for the unexpected 47 Ronin sequel, previous reports have claimed that the follow-up will be very different to its predecessor. The movie will reportedly be set 300 years in the future in an exotic cyberpunk world and will be a "fresh, re-imagined take on the original feature and will incorporate horror along with modern samurai and ninja elements."

Based very loosely on the Japanese legend, the first 47 Ronin follows John Wick star Keanu Reeves as Kai, a half-Japanese, half-English outcast adopted by the household of Lord Asano who joins the Ronin. When Lord Asano is punished for injuring rival Lord Kira and asked to commit seppuku, Kai and the other samurai realise that their master was not at fault and set out to seek revenge against Lord Kira. Directed by Carl Rinsch in his directorial debut, 47 Ronin stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuch, Ko Shibasaki, and Min Tanaka alongside Reeves.

The movie was met with much criticism upon release for its one-dimensional characters and dull approach to the material, grossing only $151 million against its total budget of $175 million, making it a costly box office bomb that left Universal in the red for that year. 47 Ronin was considered one of the biggest box office bombs of 2013 in fact, making it ever more surprising that a sequel has been greenlit all these years later.

However, with 47 Ronin 2 looking to move away from its predecessor in a big way, don't expect to see Keanu Reeves or any of your favorite characters, if, indeed, you can remember any of the other characters. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.