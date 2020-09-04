48 Hours Suspicion: The Tiger King Mystery is all set to air next week, but it has already teased some explosive information about the disappearance of Don Lewis. Tiger King star Carole Baskin was married to Lewis from 1991 to 1997, which is when he disappeared. Joe Exotic and many others claim that Baskin had something to do with the Lewis mystery, but she has never been charged with any crime and denies having anything to do with it. As of now, Baskin in not a suspect.

48 Hours Suspicion: The Tiger King Mystery was able to secure an interview with Trish Farr-Payne, who is the ex-wife of long-time Lewis handyman Kenny Farr. In the interview, Farr-Payne states that she believes Kenny had a role in the disappearance of Don Lewis. Days before Lewis was reported missing, Farr-Payne says her ex-husband came home from work and told her, "Don's gone, and I don't want you talking about him." She also details that a mysterious locked freezer from the porch soon disappeared too, without warning.

When asked why she didn't say anything sooner, Trish Farr-Payne says, "I was afraid for my kids... You know, I had my kids. I was afraid for them. I was more afraid for them than anything." 48 Hours Suspicion: The Tiger King Mystery was not able to secure an interview with Kenny Farr for the special, which airs next Wednesday, September 9th, on CBS. The special also includes interviews with Lewis' ex-wife, Lewis' three daughters and more, though it is not believed that they had Carole Baskin on board to help out.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says that Carole Baskin is not a suspect in the case, though he was able to prove that Don Lewis' Will had been forged earlier this summer. "They called in some experts to say that the will was a forgery and I had already told them that two months ago," Chronister says. "They had two experts deem it 100% a forgery." However, even though a judge deemed the evidence valid, the statute of limitations on any criminal charges has long-expired by this point in time. There is no way to prosecute with this evidence.

With that being said, 48 Hours Suspicion: The Tiger King Mystery is still bringing up new information. As for whether or not Kenny Farr and Carole Baskin worked together, that is unclear and pure speculation at this point in time. Hopefully the news special will delve further into Don Lewis' case and bring the family some peace. For now, Carole Baskin is gearing up to star on the next season of Dancing With the Stars, though it has been estimated that she won't be on the show for very long. CBS News was the first to report on 48 Hours Suspicion: The Tiger King Mystery, which will air next week.