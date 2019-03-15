CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, and Paramount Pictures announced today the release of feature films Wonder Park and Pet Sematary in the immersive, multi-sensory 4DX format. The announcement further extends the commitment between CJ 4DPLEX and Paramount Pictures with plans to announce additional titles later in 2019.

The release of Wonder Park and Pet Sematary builds on last year's successful releases with Paramount including A Quiet Place, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and Bumblebee. Pet Sematary features Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow in a reboot of the classic movie based on Stephen King's novel. The animated family film Wonder Park, from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, features an all-star voice cast that includes Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, and Mila Kunis.

"Paramount Pictures continues to be a strong supporter and partner of the 4DX cinematic experience, and we are beyond excited to grow that partnership with the release of two highly anticipated titles from their 2019 film slate. This is the one of the most exciting ways to experience the year's biggest movies and we look forward to bringing additional titles in the latter half of 2019," Jong Ryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

CJ 4DPLEX's 4DX innovative theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibrations, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen. 4DX currently reaches more than 624 locations worldwide, with 15 of those locations in the United States.

"We can't wait to share Wonder Park and Pet Sematary with audiences everywhere in 4DX theatres this year, and expand our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX," said Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution at Paramount Pictures. "Paramount Pictures is always looking to create new and engaging experiences for audiences, and we are excited to utilize new technologies like 4DX to showcase great stories in unique new ways."

