The 5G Zombies trailer has arrived and it wants to prove all of those crazy conspiracy theories are right. There's a lot of theories going around at the moment and SCS Entertainment is looking to get in on that action, while mixing it all up with zombies. The world is in a strange place at the moment, so it's nice to see that 5G Zombies will be released on VOD and DVD on May 1st. The horror movie is directed by John R. Walker (Blood Bride And The Demons From Hell 2019) and Dustin Ferguson (Amityville: Evil Never Dies).

Regardless if you believe in the latest 5G conspiracies or not, SCS entertainment is just looking for some fun with 5G Zombies. The horror trailer is very tongue-in-cheek and leaves a lot to the imagination, just like a good trailer should do. The story takes place in a world overtaken by an event torn straight from our current headlines, all governments have conspired together to brainwash the remaining survivors using 5G cell service to create a new world order. SCS Entertainment invites viewers to "Watch our world crumble from various perspectives... just when you thought it couldn't get any worse!"

It's unclear if John R. Walker and Dustin Ferguson knew about our current events when they sought to make 5G Zombies or if it was made before our current situation. Whatever the case may be, it looks like a lot of fun and the perfect thing for horror fans to take their minds off of the real world for a moment. The trailer teases some very low budget scares and it looks like this could be the only installment instead of starting a series.

While 5G Zombies does look like a lot of fun, there will more than likely be some people who take offense to it. Not everybody likes to laugh at a time when serious things are effecting the entire world. Then there's those who believe the conspiracy theories, who will also probably take offense to the no-budget horror movie from the U.K. Finally, there are those who like to look for laughter as a form of escape from all of the doom and gloom. This is who 5G Zombies is for.

5G Zombies will not get a premiere in theaters because all of the theaters are shut down. Plus, let's face it, this wasn't going to get a wide release anyway. It would have been fun to check this one out in a theater or at a horror festival, which still might be able to happen down the line, depending on the reactions to it. Regardless, we'll all be able to watch the 5G zombies wreak havoc in just a few short weeks. Until then, you can check out the official trailer for 5G Zombies above, thanks to the SoCal Cinema YouTube channel.