6 Hot Chicks in a Warehouse is perhaps one of the best titles heard in awhile, and it perfectly sums up the thrilling experience you are about to have while watching the first trailer for this good old fashion exploitation flick coming our way this September.

6 Hot Chicks in a Warehouse arrives from director Simon Edwards (Blaze of Glory). Shot partially in Norfolk, the film pits several attractive models against each other, for the pleasure of a demented photographer. Part action and part horror, 6 Hot Chicks in a Warehouse stars Diana Prince, of The Last Drive In fame. Sabine Crossen (Predator Dark Ages), Jessica Messenger (Wasteland), Jade Wallis and Emma Lock star as some of the beautiful women, forced to fight in a series of cage matches. Indican Pictures will release this exciting thriller this September, on home entertainment formats.

6 Hot Chicks in a Warehouse is a tale of revenge. Photographer Adrian (Oliver Malam) has been humiliated by many of the female models he has worked with. Now, he has invited some of them to his studio, for one last photoshoot. But, this is not an ordinary shoot as Adrian has concocted a plan, which forces the ladies to fight against each other, behind wire fencing. Adrian's strategy does not go as expected, however.

Indican Pictures has slated September 3rd as the film's DVD launch. Pre-orders are available this August 6th. The film has been rated Restricted. And, with a runtime of 93 minutes, 6 Hot Chicks in a Warehouse promises lots of brutal action and gore as one man's sick fantasy for revenge turns into a bloody, all-female fighting tournament!

Simon Edwards directs 6 Hot Chicks in a Warehouse from a script by Kim Dyer, Simon Edwards and Kate G. Smith. The cast includes Jessica Messenger, Oliver Malam, Sabine Crossen, Jade Walls, and Max Rudd.

Indican Pictures acquires and distributes feature films to a broad range of entertainment outlets. Their business model enables them to directly provide a diverse selection of independent film content (action, art-house, comedy, documentary, drama, family, foreign language, horror, rom-com, sci-fi, thriller, western) through our strategic partnerships, into all media platforms (theatrical, VOD/SVOD, home video, TV/broadcast, ancillary, educational), for consumer enjoyment. Indican has also provided us with the poster for 6 Hot Chicks in a Warehouse, which you can check out below.