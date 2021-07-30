Ryan Reynolds has probably become accustomed to his movies having sequels thrown at them, after having a run of hit movies and a long list of projects in the works, but fans of his Netflix streaming 6 Underground will be disappointed to know that it won't be one getting another outing.

Netflix executive Scott Stuber has recently been talking about some of the decisions being made for the platform's future expansion, and what has been the driver behind them, and as far as the Michael Bay project is concerned while they would not go into specifics, it was enough of a disappointment to not warrant a sequel being commissioned.

Netflix spent $150 million on the movie, and while it had its fans, it looks like when compared to a number of other movies and series' there was just something missing. It would not be surprising if the hefty price tag played a big part in the decision. Remember, this is a platform that have recently cancelled a number of shows with large dedicated fan-bases, but have been more than happy to commission an old failed UK show called Sexy Beasts, which is cheap, cheerful and likely to gain the same amount of viewers for a fraction of the payout. All of this though is not going to make the loss of another Reynolds outing any easier to take for his fans - we can probably expect a hashtag crusade being made soon on Twitter.

"We didn't feel like we got there on that one creatively," Stuber said. "It was a nice hit, but at the end of the day we didn't feel like we nailed the mark to justify coming back again. There just wasn't that deep love for those characters or that world."

Michael Bay had been very enthusiastic about the project before its release, posting on his Instagram about it but it seems his sentiment wasn't mirrored by Netflix. Bay said, "Last summer I was in Europe shooting a big movie for Netflix, all over Italy and other parts of Europe. It's a big movie with Ryan Reynolds, big action, fun, fun flick," Bay explained. "It's kind of back to my old school self. I think the trailer drops Tuesday. I'm not really allowed to show that, I think the studio will kill me."

The full synopsis of 6 Underground reads, "What's the best part of being dead? It isn't escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead...is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you 'no.' 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will."

While fans mourn the loss of another Ryan Reynolds project, they can console themselves with his new movie Free Guy, which is released in cinemas in a couple of weeks, and also Red Notice which arrives on Netflix in November. This news comes from Variety.