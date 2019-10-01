Netflix has released the first trailer for 6 Underground. This represents yet another movie from an A-list filmmaker in Hollywood who is making the jump to streaming, as the master of Bayhem himself, Michael Bay, is bringing is brand of big-budget action to a smart TV or tablet near you later this year. Bay, love him or hate him, delivers at the box office, but decided to team up with Ryan Reynolds for what looks to be a truly massive, globe-trotting adventure that is very much on-brand for the filmmaker, while also looking like a welcome departure from recent entries in the Transformers series.

Very quickly, this asserts itself as a Michael Bay joint. There are fast cars, guns, slow-mo shots and quippy dialogue. We then get into the heart of the matter, which sees Ryan Reynolds putting together a "ghost" team of sorts to attempt to do away with evildoers without fear of consequences from those in charge. Lots of explosions. Lots of car chases. Lots of interrupting the action to fit in a joke or two. There's even some parkour in there. Based on this initial footage, this very much looks like the movie that Bay would make with Ryan Reynoldss.

The cast also includes Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco. Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to discuss the trailer. Initially, sharing a picture of an old Netflix DVD envelope saying, "Warm up those DVD players because we're coming to a mailbox near you." Not much later, he shared the trailer in a tweet, making a joke in his own way about it.

"Apparently Netflix now has a 'digital' arm, so you don't have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here's the 'digital' trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. 'How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More.' #digital"

6 Underground, which promises to introduce "a new kind of action hero," centers on six individuals from all across the world, each the very best at what they do. They have been chosen not only for their skill, but also for their desire to erase their past and change the future. The team is brought together by their mysterious leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that their actions are remembered, even if he and his team won't be.

To ice the cake here, the script was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who previously collaborated with Reynolds on both Deadpool movies. That makes this, all told, a very attractive package. Hopefully, this is one that the streamer decides to put in theaters because it looks like the kind of movie that would really benefit from a theatrical experience. 6 Underground arrives on Netflix on December 13. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.

Warm up those DVD players because we’re coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th! #6Underground 💥 pic.twitter.com/FL3DCGgkX7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019

Apparently @netflix now has a 'digital' arm, so you don't have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here's the 'digital' trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. "How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More." #digitalpic.twitter.com/UcuDYCqpyJ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019