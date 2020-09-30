Horror fans, specifically those interested in classic horror, have just been handed a gift by The Criterion Channel. The streaming service has announced a massive collection of 70s horror classics will be arriving on the service just in time for the Halloween season. This includes a wide range of selections from some of the most iconic filmmakers to ever tackle the genre, including Tobe Hooper, George A. Romero, Wes Craven and David Cronenberg, just to name a few.

The Criterion Channel recently released a trailer detailing what the collection contains. Per Criterion, "This tour through the 1970s nightmare realm is a veritable blood feast of perverse pleasures from a time when gore, grime, and sleaze found a permanent home in horror." The trailer offers but a small taste of the tour, which includes a total of 29 classics, rarities and oddities from the decade.

Some bonafide horror classics are included in the collection, including The Wicker Man, Black Christmas, The Texas Chan Saw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. But there are also many underseen classics from titans of the industry. Some examples include Robert Altman's Images, Brian De Palma's Sisters and Michael Crichton's Coma. There is much to sift through for every type of genre fan, from slashers to thrillers and several Hammer Films. It should be noted that The Tenant, which is included in the collection, will not be available until November 1.

Other streaming services and networks are capitalizing on the desire for horror this Halloween. Especially since many moviegoers are still hesitant to head to theaters. And most theaters don't have much to offer right now anyhow. But there are few places one could go to find a series of classic horror movies this impressive. Most mainstream streaming services are a bit light on classics, to say the least. So this serves as a unique offering in the streaming landscape.

The Criterion Channel, in all, is a haven for those who like classic cinema. It launched after FilmStruck was shut down and turned out to be a welcome replacement. The service costs $10.99 per month or $99.99 annually, for those who aren't already subscribed. You can check out the full list of movies included in the collection below. Those interested in subscribing before the 70s horror collection arrives on October 1, head on over to CriterionChannel.com.

70s Horror On The Criterion Channel

Trog, Freddie Francis, 1970

The Vampire Lovers, Roy Ward Baker, 1970

Daughters of Darkness, Harry Kümel, 1971

Let's Scare Jessica to Death, John D. Hancock, 1971

The Nightcomers, Michael Winner, 1971

Dracula A.D. 1972, Alan Gibson, 1972

Images, Robert Altman, 1972

Death Line, Gary Sherman, 1972

Season of the Witch, George A. Romero, 1972

The Crazies, George A. Romero, 1973

Don't Look Now, Nicolas Roeg, 1973

Ganja & Hess, Bill Gunn, 1973

Sisters, Brian De Palma, 1973

Theater of Blood, Douglas Hickox, 1973

The Wicker Man, Robin Hardy, 1973

Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974

Deathdream, Bob Clark, 1974

It's Alive, Larry Cohen, 1974

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Tobe Hooper, 1974

Shivers, David Cronenberg, 1975

The Tenant, Roman Polanski, 1976

The Witch Who Came from the Sea, Matt Cimber, 1976

The Hills Have Eyes, Wes Craven, 1977

Rabid, David Cronenberg, 1977

Coma, Michael Crichton, 1978

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Philip Kaufman, 1978

Long Weekend, Colin Eggleston, 1978

The Brood, David Cronenberg, 1979

The Driller Killer, Abel Ferrara, 1979