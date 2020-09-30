Horror fans, specifically those interested in classic horror, have just been handed a gift by The Criterion Channel. The streaming service has announced a massive collection of 70s horror classics will be arriving on the service just in time for the Halloween season. This includes a wide range of selections from some of the most iconic filmmakers to ever tackle the genre, including Tobe Hooper, George A. Romero, Wes Craven and David Cronenberg, just to name a few.
The Criterion Channel recently released a trailer detailing what the collection contains. Per Criterion, "This tour through the 1970s nightmare realm is a veritable blood feast of perverse pleasures from a time when gore, grime, and sleaze found a permanent home in horror." The trailer offers but a small taste of the tour, which includes a total of 29 classics, rarities and oddities from the decade.
Some bonafide horror classics are included in the collection, including The Wicker Man, Black Christmas, The Texas Chan Saw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. But there are also many underseen classics from titans of the industry. Some examples include Robert Altman's Images, Brian De Palma's Sisters and Michael Crichton's Coma. There is much to sift through for every type of genre fan, from slashers to thrillers and several Hammer Films. It should be noted that The Tenant, which is included in the collection, will not be available until November 1.
Other streaming services and networks are capitalizing on the desire for horror this Halloween. Especially since many moviegoers are still hesitant to head to theaters. And most theaters don't have much to offer right now anyhow. But there are few places one could go to find a series of classic horror movies this impressive. Most mainstream streaming services are a bit light on classics, to say the least. So this serves as a unique offering in the streaming landscape.
The Criterion Channel, in all, is a haven for those who like classic cinema. It launched after FilmStruck was shut down and turned out to be a welcome replacement. The service costs $10.99 per month or $99.99 annually, for those who aren't already subscribed. You can check out the full list of movies included in the collection below. Those interested in subscribing before the 70s horror collection arrives on October 1, head on over to CriterionChannel.com.
- 70s Horror On The Criterion Channel
- Trog, Freddie Francis, 1970
- The Vampire Lovers, Roy Ward Baker, 1970
- Daughters of Darkness, Harry Kümel, 1971
- Let's Scare Jessica to Death, John D. Hancock, 1971
- The Nightcomers, Michael Winner, 1971
- Dracula A.D. 1972, Alan Gibson, 1972
- Images, Robert Altman, 1972
- Death Line, Gary Sherman, 1972
- Season of the Witch, George A. Romero, 1972
- The Crazies, George A. Romero, 1973
- Don't Look Now, Nicolas Roeg, 1973
- Ganja & Hess, Bill Gunn, 1973
- Sisters, Brian De Palma, 1973
- Theater of Blood, Douglas Hickox, 1973
- The Wicker Man, Robin Hardy, 1973
- Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974
- Deathdream, Bob Clark, 1974
- It's Alive, Larry Cohen, 1974
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Tobe Hooper, 1974
- Shivers, David Cronenberg, 1975
- The Tenant, Roman Polanski, 1976
- The Witch Who Came from the Sea, Matt Cimber, 1976
- The Hills Have Eyes, Wes Craven, 1977
- Rabid, David Cronenberg, 1977
- Coma, Michael Crichton, 1978
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Philip Kaufman, 1978
- Long Weekend, Colin Eggleston, 1978
- The Brood, David Cronenberg, 1979
- The Driller Killer, Abel Ferrara, 1979